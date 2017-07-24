7 Reasons to Slow Down This Summer

What if we just decided to SLOW DOWN for the summer?

Our busy culture is rooted in doing what’s next on our to-do list, and to many of us, "slow" is a dirty word. Meditation and yoga teacher Ashley Turner, a featured expert on the Meditation Studio app, reminds us how "easy it is to feel as though our inner value is inextricably linked to our outer productivity." But, she points out, when you begin to unwind, relax, and slow down, you’ll feel the heaviness of working all the time give way to a feeling of lightness. Here are 7 reasons why you might want to ease up on your to-do list, give yourself permission to do less (or nothing at all), and use meditation to help you take a breather this summer.

7 Reasons to Relax and Meditate This Summer

1. You’ll feel less anxious and worried about "what’s next." Meditation has been shown to ease stress and worry, so you can be more present right now.

2. You’ll be a better listener for family, friends, and co-workers (you may even hear what they're saying when you stop texting). Meditation teaches you to pause before reacting, which often leads to more awareness and better listening with the people in your life.

3. You may suddenly see the stranger that is right in front of you. Meditation teaches compassion, which opens your mind and heart to others.

4. You'll feel the sand between your toes at the beach or the breeze of the mountain air. Meditation helps you let go of the incessant chatter in your head, so you can enjoy the summer break for real.

5. You'll finally digest your food and get a good night’s sleep. Meditation has been shown to help you sleep better and be more mindful at meals.

6. You'll have more time to truly focus on your kids. Meditation helps you focus more on what matters most to you.

7. You'll feel the power of not "sweating the small stuff." Meditation helps you quiet your mind and stop playing the same stories over and over again, and this helps you let go of the things that are holding you back.

A Guided Meditation to Melt Away Stress, Slow Down, and Let Go

Need a little help slowing down for the summer? Meditation helps us work from the outside in to consciously place ourselves in a more calm and relaxed state. As we slow down, our mind becomes more relaxed and calm. The breath, in this meditation from Ashley Turner, helps us to release tension in our bodies so we can meet summer with more freedom.