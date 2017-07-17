7 Reasons Why Local Businesses Should Invest In Local SEO

Too many websites are being added to the web world every day and amid such situation it is becoming tough for a business house to compete with others in online marketing. However, don’t worry as there's a way how to stand out of the crowd. If your business is looking for local customers, it is suggested to opt for local search engine optimization of your website instead of generic seo that targets the wider market. Being a SEO freak, I am going to give you few suggestions that will make you understand that why you must invest more in local seo and less on usual seo while targeting the local customers:

First comes the statistics,

Data revealed by Google Places reveals 97 percent of customers look for local search for businesses online. Another source, ConStat/ BIA and Kelsey divulged that almost all of the customers who search for local businesses now use internet channels to shop locally.

The study of online shoppers further adds 90 percent of netizens use search engines, 42 percent use comparison shopping websites while 48 percent are said to use Online Yellow Pages and directories. Amid such information it is highly suggested by internet marketing experts to opt for local seo of your website.

Get enhanced local visibility

As study has found more and more people are now looking for services near to their location, it is suggested to formulate your online business into an excellent local seo plan like getting listed on the Google Maps, online Yellow Pages and online directories. All these are possible only if you are investing in local seo for your website.

Drive more visitors to your website

Once you are able to land on the first page of Google search results for certain queries, you will find people visiting your website. This mean you get more prospects and also more sales. Usually there are less competition on Google search for certain area or region compared to the entire web.

Craft better relationships with customers

With local seo you will be able to develop an online reputation like if you want to do business in Toronto, it will be helpful to target the specific market with local search engine optimization Toronto. With more local seo for Toronto you get more local traffic and get more prospects. This will result with more sales from the city. You will be able to build up a sound relationship with your local customers. So, local seo Toronto will really help you in getting potential sales from Toronto.

Local SEO is cheaper

Yes, this is very true. Local seo is cheaper than SEO done on your website for the entire web. You will save money and get more customers if taken the right approach and strategy.

Remain ahead of competitors