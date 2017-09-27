7 Reasons why to choose BOEN products.

As I stated on my previous articles. Setting up a serious pilot project requires serious partners. After completing the wall works with organic and sustainable materials and a thorough research on the wood floor markets , endless emails and visits to exhibition centers. One company that really caught my attention due to the quality of their products and their Live Pure platform was BOEN.

I decided to email the Bauwerk and BOEN group President and CEO Mr. Klaus Bammertz explaining to him my rough idea, the limited budged and my vision.Not only I got a reply the next day from his office but the excellent BOEN Team from Norway and Germany were supportive on every step which makes it ideal in learning to navigate on a new field. Lets go into details on more reasons though:

1. LIVE PURE lacquer from BOEN.

Is an ideal product for organic smart living. Hence an ideal partner for every home, company, office and start-up that supports the new smart way of daily habits.

Live Pure is an innovative new surface finish technology that gives BOEN floors an untreated and completely natural look and that keeps the natural color over time.With the introduction of "Live Pure," hardwood floor specialist BOEN gives the opportunity to choose a flooring that preserves the naturalness of wood, without compromising on resistance against dirt and for example liquids.

2. The super professional always to there help BOEN team.

From design to implementation they are always there to help and guide.

3. A very sleek friendly to the user website.

When with a lot of other websites you get lost in names, colors and prices. www.boen.com is very easy to use. Even if you are a beginner without the experience of an interior designer or architect it is very easy to comprehend the technical data for each preference you have.

4.The variety and the quality of the materials.

From all the shades of oak to a more serious dark walnut.

BOEN is the haven of wood floor enthusiasts and professionals. Their list of products is impeccable.

5. Emphasis on sustainability and protecting the environment.

This was my main standard when choosing a product and I was impressed by the importance BOEN gives to preserve forests and protect the environment.

BOEN flooring is a product of natural materials. Respect for nature and for the requirement of environmental sustainability is reflected in our processing and management of raw materials. BOEN constantly seeks methods for processing the raw materials in the most gentle and sustainable manner possible

All raw material used in production is sourced from forest areas that are properly managed with a high degree of regeneration.

Very few companies I read about had the Real wood, Rainforest alliance, Blu angel, BREEAM, CE and the FSC sealing.

6. Versatility.

For more than 50 years BOEN Sport has played a leading role in the research and development work on new constructions methods of sports floors.

7. Supporting Refugees.

When I informed the BOEN team that when DasHaus will launch officially our target is to mainly mentor refugees which would be ideally trained in every sector by our partners.