7 Reasons You Should be a Fan of the Martinez Twins

Imagine one day you wake up and your life has massively changed. You had a moderate social media following in your home country when, out of the blue, famous YouTuber and actor Jake Paul PM’s you, that he would like to sign you to his social media label and talent incubator. You most likely already know who I am a talking about: The Martinez Twins.

Side note: This interview was done using FaceTime audio so I had no idea if it was Emilio or Ivan answering my questions (to be honest, turning on the camera wouldn’t have changed much). They not only look alike but often say, “We are not one person; we are two. But, we think like one.” I couldn’t agree more. Throughout the conversation, they were finishing each other's sentences so often that sometimes I felt like I was only talking to one person.

Without further adieu, the Martinez twins shared their biggest lessons from becoming an “overnight” success.

1. Have someone you trust by your side.

“I don’t feel like I am alone here,” said one of the Martinez twins. “It’s better because I am with my brother. I am spending every day of my life with my brother. We work together. We do everything together. We solve problems together. For us, it’s normal. If one day I am not with my brother, that day is gonna be weird.” For us outsiders, who don’t have a twin sibling, it must be interesting to think about having another half that is always there for you, making the journey feel more natural and comfortable. Not to mention that the influencer lifestyle sometimes can be though, so you really need someone to be there for you. Assuming you don’t have the luxury of working with your twin, be sure to have a support system in the form of trusted friends or family by your side when you make it big.

2. Be brave!

If you stop and think about it, the Martinez twins are just 18 years old. They are now living the dream of many young people. You could say that they are only successful because of Jake Paul but to see the 360 degree perspective – and to understand how hard these guys have been working to get here – you really need to dig deep. “When were in school, we were bad, pulling pranks on people all the time,” said one Martinez. “I was better!” The other interjected, when I asked them about their beginning. They laughingly said, “We didn’t know what we were going to do. Someone said to us, ‘You should be on YouTube. You are too funny,’ because we were always pranking people without cameras. People asked all these questions to us all the time, ‘Why don’t you post these?’ So they did. And after months of hard work, they were discovered and seemingly overnight, they became a YouTube sensation. Listen to people around you and see your talents for how unique they are - and then have the guts to make yourself go public! Being brave is the only way you’ll ever be discovered for that special something you are.

3. Track and use analytics to your advantage.

That’s how the Martinez Twins started their journey. They are not simply two handsome guys who young girls go crazy for; they are taking their work seriously. “We knew that this was what we wanted to do,” one said. “In Spain, we were putting the statistics together, really looking deeply into the engagement, the likes, and we were trying to understand what works and what doesn’t. If you compare it now, it’s crazy. We had 400,000 when we met Jake.” And now, they have well over 2.4 million subscribers - with upwards of 1 to 5 million views on many of their videos.

4. It does take some luck!

It’s not enough if you work super hard, like these guys did. You have to be lucky, too. When I ask the twins to tell me about the day Jake Paul PM’ed them, their voices got super excited. “I remember that day!” they spoke over each other. “That was so crazy! We were in Spain and he messaged us and he was like, ‘Yo! You guys are dope.’ I was thinking to myself, ‘This is Jake. Jake Paul. I know who he is.’ And I was thinking that’s it’s not the real him. I was searching his profile, to see if it was real or not - and it was the real one.” Soon after, Jake visited them in Spain and the rest is history. Some people say luck is when preparedness meets opportunity. Work as hard as you can, but know that you also need to put yourself out there and roll the dice. One day, you might just get lucky thanks to all your hard work.

5. Ask yourself, are you really ready for this?

One of the twins had a really good point when I asked them about the future. “Now, we are learning how to be actors. We really want to be on TV one day.” The other twin added, “I feel like you have to be ready to do it, and we are not there yet.” I couldn’t be happier when they said this because this tiny little sentence is more important than anything. You have to prepare yourself for success to turn it into continued success. You have to learn a lot and that’s how you build something amazing in the long term. The Martinez twins are just 18, they have time, and they know it. That’s the right attitude to have and I wish more influencers would be that patient because it’s the only attitude that will pay off. “Everyday, you have to get better and one day you will get ready to do it and get prepared to do it, and everything is gonna pay off.” I agree 100 percent.

6. Say ‘Yes!’ to the challenges.

One of the biggest challenges for the twins was language. “To be honest with you, it was hard,” they admitted. “We used to be with Spanish people in Spain all the time. We didn’t speak English and it was kind of weird. Then we arrived in LA, and everyone was talking to us in English.” Can you just imagine that for a moment? You arrive in a country where you don’t speak the language, and at the same time, you want to do something great there. It must be intense. “The first days we were shy, we couldn’t say anything to anyone,” one twin remembered. But they knew that the right attitude can change everything and that’s what happened. After several months of hard work and facing this challenge, I can safely say that we were easily able to have this conversation in English. Know that for you, challenges will always arise too. Expect them and accept them. And you’ll be more successful for it.

7. Don’t care about the haters.

Many people tell me that the reason why they don’t do a YouTube channel in English is because it’s not their first language and they would make too many mistakes. That’s another reason the twins are so inspirational. They simply do not care about the “You don’t know how to speak English” comments. The twins know that they do their best to get better every single day. “We get a lot of negative comments,” one of them said. “We used to talk in Spanish in our videos, but now it’s only English. So people from Spain were like, ‘yo guys, we don’t speak English, why don’t you make Spanish videos anymore?’ That’s why the twins are preparing a big surprise for their Spanish-speaking fans. They’re making an effort not to forget the people who gave them their first opportunity to be who they are now.