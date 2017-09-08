7 Regimen Hacks for Managing Low Porosity Natural Hair

Do you have a low porosity natural hair? Then you must be struggling with dry and brittle hair that breaks very easy. You see, hair that has low porosity because that’s just the way it naturally is, has a hard time absorbing moisture, so it’s hard to get it properly hydrated. Natural curly hair is by definition a low porosity hair. So, in spite of the fact that many people consider you lucky for your curls, they probably have no idea how much you struggle to moisturize your hair and tame it. The following 7 regimen hacks were specially picked to help you manage low porosity natural hair easier than before, so make sure you read and remember them.

1. Have a water filter installed in your home

If you know that you live in an area with hard water, having a water filter installed in your home will ease the load on your hair. Hard water is rich in minerals, which will get deposited on your hair each time you wash it, increasing its hard-to-manage character. Your low porosity hair is dry without any help from the outside, so having water filtered to remove any minerals and impurities will keep this issue off your list.

2. Protein usage should be limited in your case

You probably heard just how useful protein treatments are for hair, but, that’s not applicable in your case. People with high porosity may use these treatments because it helps restore their hair cuticles, but in the case of low porosity hair, the cuticles are already way too closed down to even consider using this. You don’t have to use protein treatments more than once a month because that is more than enough for your type of hair.

3. Use deep conditioning together with heat

Using heat on your hair makes it open its cuticles, so it is a great idea to apply heat on your hair right after using a deep conditioner. It would be best to use moist heat because this way your hair gets a double dose of moisture, one coming from the moisturizing product and one from the water droplets. So consider using a headpiece when drying your hair, after conditioning it.

4. Moisturize your hair while it is still wet

The biggest challenge when it comes to low porosity hair is to make it lock in moisture. Because the hair is not taking it sufficient moisture, it becomes dry and breaks faster. It also allows moisture to escape very quickly, due to the fact that the hair’s cuticles are so tightly closed. So how to make a low porosity hair lock in moisture? You need to seize the moment and apply a leave-in treatment as soon as you walk out of the shower. Do not use a towel to remove excess water, but apply the treatment directly on your soaking wet hair. Your hair already has an issue with absorbing water, so there’s no point is drying it out with a towel before using a leave-in treatment. On the contrary, doing so will help you get as much moisture as possible before it escapes.

5. Opt for high-quality products only

You probably tried a wide range of hair care products so far but none managed to provide the results you dream about. This is because they were not of the right quality for your hair. You cannot expect products that have poor-quality ingredients to perform right. You need products that can actually hydrate hair properly, not just promise to do so. Also, bear in mind that high-quality products do not mean expensive products. You just need to find those products that use efficient ingredients in decent concentrations, not products that moisturize your hair on the surface only.

6. Do you know what ingredients you use?

Talking about ingredients, you should know what kind of ingredients work and what ingredients to stay away from. This means to pay a lot of attention to how your hair looks and feels once you used a product. This is especially important when you are expecting a baby, as we all know that body and hair changes a lot. Unfortunately, there isn’t a general recipe that can be used by all people with low porosity hair, so you may need to do some research in this case. For example, wheat protein, glycerin, and aloe vera may be ingredients that are not providing the best results for hair with low porosity. Avoid them and opt for pure oils instead, as they have a much bigger power to moisturize and hydrate your dry hair.

7. Try to stay away from products containing silicone