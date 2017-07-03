7 Signs Your Company May Have a Culture Problem

Company culture has been a pretty hot topic over the past couple decades. Every startup wants to be like Google or at the very least avoid making the costly mistakes that have plagued Uber. Unfortunately, there is no concrete blueprint for building a successful company culture. It varies based on your specific values, goals, and the industry you serve.

However, the signs that your organization is suffering from a culture problem are fairly universal. - and whether you’re the CEO or the newest member of the frontline, it’s important that you’re able to recognize those indicators so you can help incite change or get outta there before the toxic environment jeopardizes your career.

To help you in that endeavour, I’ve put together this list of 7 warning signs that may indicate your company has a culture problem.

1. The amount of gossip being spread rivals your local high school.

Look, I’m not saying your organization should be gossip-free because let’s be honest, I’m not sure that’s even possible. However, while a little cooler-side talk about Lisa in accounting’s new hairstyle probably isn’t going to hurt anyone, the cooler shouldn’t double as the HR office. Too much gossip in the workplace means the staff don’t feel they can voice their opinions openly. That lack of open communication is a surefire sign that something isn’t quite right with your company culture.

2. There’s a policy and written procedure for every little task.

Human beings perform at their best when they feel challenged and have the freedom to make mistakes - then learn from them. For a company to grow its employees need to feel challenged and inspired to make changes. If there’s a written policy that must be strictly adhered to when completing every mundane task, there’s no challenge, no room for evolution, and the job becomes wholly unfulfilling in a hurry.

3. Motivation is driven by punishment.

Like the old saying goes, “you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.” If an organization is quick to punish employees for their mistakes, yet rarely gives praise when someone has gone above and beyond, they are incentivizing the wrong habits. With high risk and little reward, nobody wants to try and overachieve, ergo company growth grinds to a halt.

4. There are many individual checkpoints, but no overarching goal.

I don’t know about you, but any time my parent’s would answer a “why do I have to do that” with a “because I said so,” I was less than motivated to do what they said. The same principle applies to the workplace. While it’s great that I need to “make 100 sales this month” or “get those reports done by Friday,” without understanding what goal those actions will lead us closer to, it’s hard to stay motivated and the task feels unfulfilling.

5. Employees are made to feel easily replaceable.

There’s nothing worse than having a bad day and being met with, “if you don’t like your job, there’s someone else who’ll be glad to take it.” If a company makes its staff feel like they’re easily replaceable, they’ll begin to view their employer in the same light.

6. It feels like management and the frontline work for different organizations.

If an organization’s leadership is disconnected from its frontline staff things are guaranteed to start going downhill. The most productive organizations function as one cohesive unit. If management and its employees don’t communicate, they lose sight of what their organization really looks like and can begin to develop multiple, clashing, company cultures.

7. There’s a small army of supervisors, but no leaders.

Many people in the business world look at supervisors and leaders as the same thing. Personally, I don’t think that could be farther from the truth. A supervisor is like a prison guard, they’re there to watch over you and make sure you don’t break any rules. A leader is like a teacher, they watch over you and let you know if you make a mistake, but they also help inspire you and lead you down a path to continued growth.

As you’ve been reading this you may have noticed something that I didn’t really think of till I finished writing. Realistically, all 7 of those warning signs relate to 3 things. Let’s call them the pillars of “good” company culture.

Communication Inspiration Loyalty