7 simple ways to boost your CTR for mobile ads

One of the main challenges for advertisers, when running a marketing campaigns, is to get people’s fingers to click on the screen when your ads show up. Yes, the number of users browsing internet in their palms grows constantly, day - by - day.

Here some useful data to understand how this trend is growing:

Worldwide, the numbers of internet user reached 3.5 billion in 2016. Last year was the first year, when the mobile internet user have overcome the desktop internet user with a total percentage of 51.3% on 48.7%.

Do you know that only 68% of the companies have integrated mobile marketing into their overall marketing campaign?

Most probably, this is the reason why many campaigns, you were running successfully in the past, are now failing miserably!

How can you solve this problem? Which tests exactly can you run to keep the people’s eyeball stop on your ads and click?

Well, when talking about digital advertising, there are few things you need to constantly take into consideration, and of them is undoubtedly CTR, “click through rate”.

Someone might argue that the attention-grabbers below work for Pc browsers as well.

However, the following tips come from ads’ tests on mobile devices, so let’s focus specifically on mobile advertising.

I’m sure you will discover many ways to increase your CTR by using these advices on your campaigns and thereupon boost your ROI by running successful ads for a growing mobile audience on Facebook.

Let’s start immediately:

1) Use Emoji

If you want a better CTR for your campaigns, try to use Emojis within your ads.

An Emoji, in fact, is a single picture integrated within the characters of your ad. Emojis are mobile friendly, and they emphasize the text by grabbing people’s attention. An Emoji can be a picture of a face with a certain facial expression or an object like a cup of coffee, a star, a danger signal.

Emojis create a better engagement with the Facebook users, especially if they browse the social network through mobile devices. By doing this, you will be able to increase the Click Through Rates and, consequently, it will lower the costs of your campaigns. Curious to see how they can impact your ROI? Check out this crazy experiment that we run on a Facebook ads campaign.

2) Use videos with subtitles

There is no doubt that videos are the most powerful ad format on Facebook to generate views and engagement.

Facebook video ads allow you to increase awareness more efficiently, in comparison to traditional Facebook ads.

However, users who browse Internet through mobile devices often do it on public spaces, while they are moving, and they can’t always switch on the audio. Still, videos remain the best way to increase your CTR. For this reason, don’t forget to insert subtitles on your videos, if you don’t want to waste the opportunity to get more clicks (and conversions!)

3) Ask questions

Opening an ad with a question is a great way to hook the people and lead them into your funnel. A question gives you a greater chance to generate a response from your audience without being salesy, thanks to a conversational tone that grab their attention almost instantly. Try to open your ad’s message with a question that identify your target audience or a problem they are facing.

4) Run GIF Ads

GIF stands for: Graphics Interchange Format. A gif-ad, in fact, is a type of an ad, that lies in between a static image ads and a video ads. Thanks to this bitmap file type that supports animation, when used into a Facebook Ads those short images play on a loop, GIF create an animated content that engage users, without annoying them.

5) Offer quiz (+ Lead ads)

You may have heard that quizzes are a great way to grow your business, because you can accomplish two goals simultaneously.

First: you can make your own market research within a certain target audience. By doing this, you are able to acquire information about your potential customers’ preferences and delivery the right sale’s message.

Second: quizzes create more engagement with your audience and increase the CTR of your ads.

The problem is: how to run quizzes within your Facebook Ads?

Facebook Lead Ads is the answer. This tool, in fact, is specifically designed for mobile devices. (Wondering what is Facebook Lead Ads ? Check out this free step by step guide.

Thanks to the survey feature that you are able to launch with Facebook Lead Ads, you can increase your users engagement and at the same time collect meaningful data that might be used at your advantage to target at the best your audience.

Look at this post if you want further insight on this topic !!

6) Contrast Colors

Another way to increase your CTR is using contrasting colors on the ad’s image. Every color has an opposite. By pairing them you will make your ad more exciting, and it will be difficult for your audience to pass through it without stopping. Probably you would find this design trick quite basic. However, it produces results, especially on mobile devices, because the small screen you have gives you less opportunity to distract yourself.

7) Target your Fans’ friends…

Facebook can automatically show to friends of your fans which of their friends like your page. People who browse through Facebook with mobile devices are more distracted in comparison to those who use their PC, and this “trick” creates a sense of curiosity on your audience.

Targeting your fans’ friends, Facebook creates a sort of built-in social proof that can instantly increase the click through rate of your ads, effortlessly.

Conclusion:

Here we are, I hope that this piece of an article will help you to understand how to boost the CTR of your ads on mobile platforms. Below a quick wrap up of the 7 tips that we’ve just gone through:

1) Use Emoji

2) Use videos with subtitles

3) Ask questions

4) Run GIF Ads

5) Offer quiz (+ Lead ads)

6) Contrast Colors

7) Target your Fans’ friends

Do you have other tips to add to this list? I’d love to know about them…

Actually, I have a last thought to share...an advice, that I learned thanks to my personal experience: the key of a successful marketing campaign is to test your content, understand your customers and have clear compelling calls to action.

Still some doubts? Don’t hesitate to leave your thoughts or concerns in the section below.

Info:

Stefan Des:

CEO and co-founder at LeadsBridge. A suite of automation tools for Facebook Advertisers.

Social Advertising and Marketing Automation enthusiast.