7 Skyline Views of Los Angeles You Should See This Summer

LA is one of the hottest and best places to be this summer. Who could argue with that?

Palm trees, mountains, and the beach. Enough said.

No, you don’t have to travel to NYC to enjoy views of the city from high up. You can capture and experience the minimalist culture and eccentric vibes of the City of Angels.

If you’re an avid explorer or native Angeleno, here are seven skyline views of LA you should see this summer:

1. Perch

Probably one of my favorite Parisian-style bistros to visit is Perch LA.

This French inspired rooftop lounge is best for all occasions.

Perch is unique to vintage artwork, fire pits, and antique furniture.

They definitely know how to set an intimate scene with a lavish ambiance while offering grand views of the city.

Be sure to check out the 15th-floor patio and 16th-floor rooftop!

2. The Standard

The Standard Downtown LA

Some come for the German Biergarten or ping pong, SPiN.

Some dance the night away with a live DJ or chill by the fireplace.

Others come for the view of the rooftop surrounded by skyscraper city.

Guests can enjoy a nice swim under the sun or lay down in one of the waterbed pods on the AstroTurf decks.

The Standard is an ultimate classic with panoramic views overlooking mountains that never get old.

3. Oue Skyspace

Developed by Oue, based in Singapore. Oue provides the public with scenic landscape views on the 54th and 69th floors, where viewers can appreciate the San Gabriel Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

Whether you come for the world’s first ever sky slide, Infinity Mirror, or Silhouette wall, this new interactive attraction is a hit for tourists!

Skyspace, California’s tallest open-air observation deck is a must-see for Angelenos.

Located 1,000 feet above the city in the US Bank Tower, be sure to enjoy 360-degree views of LA.

4. The Penthouse

If you like views and love the ocean, then this spot is for you!

Nestled at the top of the Huntley Hotel, situated in Santa Monica.

Definitely, a favorite spot to visit when strolling through Santa Monica Beach Pier.

The Penthouse makes for a nice breakfast or brunch offering each table with a view overlooking the waterside.

This place is classy, cool, and comfortable while offering breathtaking views of Santa Monica.

5. Mama Shelter

Mama Shelter

Mama loves LA, is an accurate depiction of this gem.

This hot top deck located in the heart of Hollywood is sure to draw a crowd.

Overlooking Downtown LA, and the infamous Staples Center.

Be sure to spot the Hollywood sign from way up top!

6. Catch LA

Of course, we can’t forget Catch LA in West Hollywood established in July 2016.

A seafood spot located on the rooftop where celebrity spottings can happen!

You can even get your avocado toast while enjoying a nice view.

7. Ace Hotel

This luxury boutique hotel in Downtown LA offers a poolside view for stargazers and sun worshipers.

You can vogue poolside or do some yoga on the rooftop, which also hosts occasional pop-up shops.

Whether you’re an LA native or tourist, you don’t need a checkbook to go outside and visit these sites.