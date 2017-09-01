Curtis D. Jasper, Contributor Dr. Curt coaches, counsels & consults with people toward their own greatness using Passion, Power, Purpose & Presence.

7 SOULful Skills for Success Sustainment- A Metaphysical Approach to Success through Self-Realization

09/01/2017 04:53 pm ET
Google image- outreachblog.com

No matter what we’re going through or involved with, all of our lives are processes of Self-Realization. We must realize ourselves toward the things we desire. Our consciousness must continuously rise to new levels and mature in the very opposite directions of fear, rationalization, resistance, doubt, and escape. The new directional movement must now go toward joy, connection, creation, communication, contentment, transcendence, introspection, harmony, wellness, balance, love, compassion, beauty, forgiveness and bliss. But, how do we get there? What must we do? Glad you asked! Here are 7 SOULful Skills for Success Sustainment:

• Love yourself

• Respect yourself

• Admire yourself

• Forgive yourself

• Accept yourself

• Nurture yourself

• Learn yourself

Bonus Skills:

• Teach yourself

• Honor yourself

You.Are.Your.Own.SOULution. Remember?

Dr. Curt is a Spiritual teacher who credits his varied life experiences as his greatest teachers and mentors. He teaches others how to regain passion, purpose and power through connection, communication and creation. He lives, works, plays and sleeps in Atlanta, Georgia.

Keep up with Dr. Curt at www.youareyourownsoulution.com

Instagram @ IAMDr.Curt

Facebook- Dr.Curtis D. Jasper

Twitter- @IAMDr.Curt

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
7 SOULful Skills for Success Sustainment- A Metaphysical Approach to Success through Self-Realization

CONVERSATIONS