7 STEPS ON HOW TO MAXIMIZE GROWTH ON INSTAGRAM AND BECOME A SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER

Basics Now on EXACTLY how to build a page.

When you first open your page upload 4-6 pictures to kick it off right. Create a strong catchy bio. Tell people what they can expect from your page and a little bit of you. The VisionWall bio (ran by Alex) talks about God, traveling, happiness, and financial freedom. You get 150 characters to use so make sure to fill in every bit of it. Instagram is difficult with spacing in the bio so the best way to over come that is typically what you want in your notes then copy and paste it into the bio. Also, make sure you ONLY follow influencers in your space to start off. It helps your ranking within the algorithm code. From there you want to start with 1-2 posts a day (Consistency is KEY)

The general rule is once you hit 1000 followers, up it to 3 times daily.

Writing a good caption is very important. Many of your followers will actually read what you put to believe it or not so make sure you’re writing something related to the picture and beneficial to them. Also, a good tip is to have your followers take some sort of action. Ex: “Tag someone who would like this” or “Tag your workout partner”. We will discuss this later.

(Do not overlook this step)

This is crucial seeing Instagram is based off images. You absolutely must design an appealing page for people to look at daily. A great way to be sure of this is to study a big page that you like in your niche and copy them adding in your own self. We use third party apps called Phonto & Wordswag to create all of my pictures. There are many other apps you can use so just Google it and find what you like best.

-If you are a personal brand then make sure you are using a good camera and dedicating quality time to editing your posts.

-You can repost pictures, take your own, hashtag something, Google images, and/or wallpaper apps. Pinterest is an incredible tool as well for finding good quality pictures.

-Design an appealing logo that people can see to attach themselves to your brand. You don’t want it too big but just enough that it’s recognizable as your logo for your brand. You can design the logo on one of the above apps or find a graphic designer to do it for around $50.

HOW TO GO VIRAL

Hashtags are the key! They bring in A LOT more traffic to your page! USE THEM on every single picture no matter what. Your goal is to rank within specific hashtags. Let me explain how this process works:

First, find some popular tags within your niche. For example, if you are in fitness, “workout” would be a big tag.

Now the key is NOT to use these hashtags! Why? Because you will not rank within in them so it’s pointless. Instead, look at the related tags available that are smaller and start building up a list of 30 (that’s the max you can use).

While looking through related hashtags you need to do some research along the way to really narrow in on which ones to use for your brand to rank them going viral. When we say “rank” what we mean is your photos hitting the top nine posts within each hashtag. (you’ll notice when you click on a hashtag that there are nine pictures that show up above the rest, your goal is to be one of those nine in as many tags as possible)

To do this all you do is find a tag you want to use. Find the average amount of likes and the average amount of comments needed to rank within that tag. You do this by choosing 3-4 photos of the top nine featured pictures in that tag and find the averages. If your photos hit those numbers or come close to hitting them then it’s a good tag to use.

Where people go wrong here is they use a hashtag that has 10 million users on it and takes 5k likes and 100 comments on average to rank in it...so they never make the top nine.

Then slowly as your page grows you want to scale up the tags like a stepping system. At first, you will only rank in tags that have 10k users. Then 100k. than 1 million and so on. The bigger a number of users the more impressions your photo will get if it hits the top nine within that hashtag.

-It’s also always a good idea to use 1 hashtag related to your brand that no one else uses. As you grow that tag will become popular and others will begin to use it. For example, I always use #visionwall.

-Find 30 tags to use and type them in the notes section of your phone. Every time you post a picture copy and paste them in the comments of your picture. Reason for commenting on your own photo with the hashtags is to hide them from your audience. Remember, Instagram is all about imagery and brand awareness. Yes, of course, they are still just as effective as posting in your caption.

-We have had pictures hit the 6k-8k+ like range by trending on the top 9 photos of certain hashtags. When this happens your picture is seen by millions of people. Stay consistent using hashtags.

One day you will post a picture or video and it will rank within all your hashtags and people will re-post it and through that process, you can have your post go viral!

TAGGING BIGGER ACCOUNTS

Another good trick you can do is tag bigger accounts in your picture each time you make a post. Doing this is a shot in the dark but if you stay consistent with it eventually some bigger accounts will notice you. They may just simply start to like your photos or even give you a free feature. We’ve had pages in the 300k+ range repost our pictures for free.

Remember that algorithm we spoke about earlier? Well your goal is to have that boost your page for more people to see it and when bigger accounts inside your niche engage with your photos, Instagram’s code see’s your account as important so it automatically will allow for more impressions. Crazy, we know, but it works!

ENGAGEMENT

An extremely important tactic to do is engage with your followers. This is a MUST DO if you want a successful page. It is one thing to have a lot of followers but it is an entirely different ball game to have a lot of likes and comments. All highly successful accounts, of course, have a ton of followers but their pages also get a ton of likes and comments. Your likes and comments are what determine your position in the algorithm, not your followers. That’s why you’ll see accounts with 10k getting more engagement than accounts with 100k...they is on the upside of the algorithm.

To do this you need to show your followers you are a real person and actually care about them. ALWAYS respond to any comment dropped on your picture. Go like some of your active followers' pictures. A great way to interact with your followers is to make a post that directs them to leave a comment or other wise known as a CALL TO ACTION. Ex: “What is your next goal?” or “Tag someone who needs this”.

We have used this tactic many times and will get 200-400 comments. Then we will go and respond to as many of the comments as we can, leaving an honest opinion. (A great app to keep track of your likes and most active followers is called followers+). You can also do free giveaways such as gift cards or a free feature for tagging 3-5 friends on your picture.

If you want to increase your likes and you have some extra time you can click on one of your hashtags and like the most recent posts under that tag. This will ensure those people see your name come up in their notifications and will drive more traffic and likes to your page. When you gain a new follower, go to their page and drop a few likes and comments.

Another common thing to do is send out direct messages to related accounts simply to connect with them. When people feel like you care, they are more inclined to engage with your account in the future. (And purchase whatever you are selling for that matter). With all that said the absolute best tactic to grow your overall engagement is what we like to call “The Engagement

Cycle”. This is a very simple way to increase your likes per photo and comments.

ENGAGEMENT

Here’s how it works:

Step 1. Post a fresh new picture.

Step 2. Go and find a big page inside your niche that has just posted 30 minutes or less (closer to 1 minute is the best).

Step 3. Click on the likes on their newest photo and begin to follow everyone who just liked it (These people are active and online right now!).

Step 4. Do this until Instagram doesn’t allow you to anymore and then begin to refresh your notifications. Each time you gain a new follower go immediately to their profile and like AT LEAST 5 of their photos.

Doing this will not only increase your following count but will raise a number of likes and comments you receive per photo. You can do this multiple times a day and the more you do the more you grow. This is beyond tedious, but IT WORKS!

SFS - SHOUTOUT FOR SHOUTOUT/FEATURE

This is a KEY to growing an Instagram page. This is so crucial in fact all massive accounts did this and still do this in order to always be exposed to new followers. A feature and SFS are essentially the same things.

This is how it works: You find a page in your same niche with roughly the same following, and if they agree (most will) you post your own picture tagging their name in your caption directing traffic their way, and they do the same for you.

There is also something called a Share for Share (re-post for repost) where you essentially do the exact same thing except now you re-post one of their pictures on your page and they do the same for you. These are much more effective for growth but you want to be careful on how many you do. Your followers are engaged with your page for a reason and you don’t want to ruin your page's image with posts from other people.

HIGH LEVEL BRANDING

To start off, the best way to do a SFS is to direct message other pages in your same niche asking if they want to do one with you (most accounts know what a SFS is). A good tip for messaging pages to do a SFS with you is to find accounts that are bigger than yours but not too big. I generally say if you are above 1000 followers find pages that are between 3-5k to message. If you are above 5,000 followers start messaging pages in the 10-15k range. Continue to go up that way.

Another tip you can use to leverage yourself is asking pages that are 10-20k followers more than you if they will do a 2 for 1 meaning you post twice for them and they post once for you. Remember the higher the follower/engagement count the more return you will get.

You can also do a screen for screen, which basically is just your top 4-9 photos in one image that is posted. This is extremely effective but you definitely don’t want to leave one up for more than a few hours.

SYSTEMIZED SHOUTOUTS/ FEATURE

One of the best things to do, which is what we did to start growing 4-5k a month for free, was to enter into systemized shoutout groups. This is a group of people that all have the same niche as you do. They team up to help each other grow. There are a few different systems but the most common one is when all the pages give a shoutout to one page in the group each day. So for example, Monday will be a certain page, Tuesday will be another pages turn, and Wednesday will be your turn.

When it is your day to be shouted the entire group (usually between 7-15 pages per group) will post a picture tagging your name in the caption and you will gain a load of free followers. These groups stay in contact over apps like KIK, Group.me and the most common is a telegram. In order to find these systemized shoutout groups, you need to do one thing, which you will find in the networking section of this book.

PAID SHOUTOUTS (KEY FOR SERIOUS GROWTH)

If you are serious about building your page and want to do it fast then really consider investing. That is what we did with Visionwall and believe it or not that is what basically every page 100k plus did and still does. Investing is the quickest way to grow on Instagram, period. I have yet to meet someone with over 100k followers who did not invest part of the way there.

Couple key things to look for before investing:

1. How many likes compared to followers is the page getting? 2% ratio is average. Anything more is incredible anything less isn’t worth your time or money. (You can find this by taking the average likes of their 12 most recent photos and dividing it by their following count).

2. You can expect about a 3% return on investment and this is 3% of average likes they receive. Ex: 1,000 likes = roughly 20-50 followers.

3. The more engagement a page has per photo will determine the price.

4. Never pay more than you need to. 50k-100k followers should charge between $10-$40 per shoutout. 150k-300k should charge $25-$60 per shoutout. 350k-500k should charge $60-$100 per shoutout. 500k-1M should charge 1-$500 per shoutout. All pages are different and have their own prices, this is just a rough estimate. (Prices WILL change as Instagram grows)

5. Package deals. Try 1 single shoutout first and if you are happy with the results I recommend doing a package deal with them where you get a series of shoutouts for a fixed price that will be cheaper than buying individual shoutouts. For example, we did this with @Thinkgrowprosper and @Motivationmafia. They gave us a shoutout every day exposing our page to hundreds of thousands of people a day. We’ve also done this with our own pages, which add up to over 200k following. We gave someone 6 re-posts (which are more expensive) but since he bought so many at once he only had to pay for 5 of them.

At the end of the day you have to invest both time and money into building an Instagram following, but with some investments, you can cut down the time it takes to become an Instagram influencer.

NETWORKING NETWORKING NETWORKING

Networking is an important component in any profession, especially in today’s world. We’ve all heard the phrase a million times by now. “It’s not about what you know but rather who you know that matters”.

The more friends you have around the world the more opportunities you will have in life. Networking on Instagram is probably the single most important thing you can do if you are serious about building a large online business in the future and want a piece of the multi- trillion dollar advertising pie that is right now shifting over to social media!

Instagram is an incredible way to network with people. You can do this by commenting on someone’s post, direct messaging someone, and/or talking on KIK, Group.me or Telegram.