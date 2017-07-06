7 Steps To Monetising Your Blogs in 2017

You have what it takes for writing digital content. Now that you have your site set up and traffic is coming your way, you are all set to start monetising your blog. You have to have heard or seen about people who earn a whole lot of money from blogs. Here are real world examples of people who do exceptionally well with blogging:

JustAGirlAndHerBlog -- The website makes about $30,000 a month. 30% of the money comes from selling an internet course while 70% of the money comes from speaking people to services and products on other sites who then, in turn, give them a cut of the sale.

IncomeSchool.com -- This website earns 60 percent of its cash from when people buy products such as Website Consulting, where they teach people how to make a profitable blog in 60 days. 25 percent of their income comes from affiliate products such as when they refer individuals to resources and hosting companies that they use for their website.

Monetise Your Mailing List

You may lure visitors to register by offering a free gift exclusive to readers and, naturally, by continuously producing great content that people want to read. But how can this help you monetise? When you start your online-course, begin offering consulting services, or publish an eBook, your readers will be the first ones to care. So, if you wish to see rapid results after a launch, make sure to have an email list built up to access a pool of interested individuals.

Affiliate Advertising

That is not to mention you can also monetise your email campaigns with banner ads and affiliate links, also. In some instances, you might even establish a separate paid subscription email list for exclusive tips and offers. Affiliate marketing is a sort of performance-based marketing. As the blogger, you add hyperlinks to a good or service provided through another company's affiliate program. If one of your customers clicks on that link and buys the good or service, you will receive a cut of the price tag.

Just promote products related to your niche. Only promote products that you've personally used and recommended. Include a disclaimer on your website as not to mislead your readers (such as I do here). So how can you become involved with affiliate marketing? You can start by joining a favorite program for example:

But you do not need to stick with only these big-name programs. Many individual firms have their own programs for one product or a small set of goods, and you may become one of the affiliates. As an example, a credit card company may offer an affiliate program for new signups in your niche, which might be an excellent chance for you since it is highly relevant to your readers.

Banner Adverts

Some folks produce a self-hosted blog exclusively for advertisements, and Google AdSense is one of the most popular ad networks around. To put it simply, you earn money by displaying ads on your website.

According to impressions: This depends upon page views.

According to clicks: Irrespective of page views, if a visitor clicks on the ad from your site, you will earn a particular cut of the advertising revenue. This can range anywhere from $0.01 to a few dollars based on the ad. AdSense can be used with free Blogger sites and self-hosted WordPress sites, but remember that it won't work with a free WordPress blog (though you can monetize with WordAds when you've got a custom domain).

Training & Services

If you are already teaching your customers through your blog, why not make an exclusive learning opportunity by building a paid online program? A common way to market these classes is by setting up an 8-week course through automatic email messages or releasing the entire package all at once so students can work at their speed.

Like classes, you may also supply services. As an instance, many bloggers are also freelance writers, plus they get paid to write blog articles for different men and women. Other standard services include speaking engagements and personal training. Depending on your specialty, you can get more specific. A web design blogger, for example, may offer website design services.

Consulting Opportunities

Consulting is another popular way to generate money via your site's traffic. With these solutions, you charge a fee to provide feedback to readers. By way of instance, let's say you blog about social networking. You could charge $100 for a one-hour Skype session in which you talk about your client's social media plan. Together with the Skype call, you may send a full written report via email on the best way best to improve that strategy.

Reviews & Testimonials

If you are generating a good amount of traffic, then you may be approached by a company seeking to sponsor your website. There are usually two asks you get in such cases: Paid testimonials or sponsorship posts Banner ads. Paid testimonials are when the company sends you their product and pays you to write a review of it, but you're not required to write a favorable review. Instead, some companies will sponsor a particular place in exchange for a link back to their website.

Banner ads are exactly what they sound like. They are ads you put in "banner" style, usually on your sidebar. The business sponsoring the advertisement will often pay you monthly to maintain up the ad on your website.

Publishing & eBooks

Writing eBooks is a popular way to get started selling an exclusive product in your business, and it is excellent for just about any niche. With numerous self-publishing opportunities available, also, it's easy to get your book printed and ready to market with major retailers such as Amazon or directly on your website.