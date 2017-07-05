7 Steps to Prepare Your Business for Sale

By: Juliet Peters

It’s been called the Silver Tsunami, a wave of privately owned Baby Boomer businesses that will need to be transitioned to new owners in the next 10 to 20 years. Depending on who you ask, the numbers are astounding, with 9-12 million businesses and trillions of dollars in value. As it turns out, a significant number of those businesses are women-owned. According to research from American Express, women are now the majority owners of 38 percent of the country’s businesses.

Sadly, the laws of supply and demand dictate that because so many businesses will be moving to sell, finding buyers will likely be tough. The sooner you get started, however, the better your chances.

Where do you even begin looking for a qualified buyer and what happens when you find one? It seems overwhelming, but it can be done. Here are my eight tips to prepare your business for sale.

1. Start now (or at least three to five years out from when you plan to exit).

This will give you the time you need to develop and implement a plan to move from “if” you can sell to “when.”

2. Gather your team.

Sit down with your CPA, lawyer, financial planner, investment banker, and business coach. Tell them what you are thinking. If you are considering using a broker, focus only on brokers who will work with you over the next few years to build the value of your business. Interview people. Ask for recommendations. Take your time, and when you finally do sell, you will have a committed team that already knows your business.

3. GET YOUR BUSINESS HOUSE IN ORDER.

Yes, I’m shouting… that's how important it is. This means you must clean up your financials. Minimizing taxes and maximizing sale value are often very different roads. You need three years of financial history to support your asking price. In a highly competitive environment, buyers can be choosy, and “pristine” wins most of the time.

4. Investigate several potential transition strategies.

Maybe you put a plan in place that nurtures a key employee while you build your profile to court a strategic buyer. Creativity counts.

5. Get a Valuation.

A real one. From a professional. It will need to be updated prior to sale, but will likely be an eye-opener and provide an impetus to focus on #3.

6. Increase your profitability.

Get your costs under control and manage your business tightly. Remember the end game.

7. Improve your visibility in your industry.

Strategic buyers often come from these kinds of relationships.

If you do get an unexpected or unsolicited offer, congrats! Now make sure they are qualified (nothing is worse than walking down the road with a buyer who doesn’t have the financial resources to actually buy) and get a mutual non-disclosure agreement in place. You would be surprised how often competitors pretend to be interested only to mine competitive data.

As a trusted advisor who has participated in lots of negotiations and transactions, my driving goal is to help my clients, whether the buyer or seller, to make the best deal at the highest value. I truly believe that the best transactions are those where each party feels like they have won, and while we may not always tell you things you want to hear, your advisors are ready and willing to help you in that journey. We, your advisors are on your side. Use us.

Attorney Juliet Peters is the founder of Framework Legal in Scottsdale, AZ. The firm helps companies across industries (technology, green energy, franchise, retail, and service) establish the right initial legal platform, assess and efficiently manage risk, create and revise contracts, address people issues and handle intellectual property needs. Find Juliet on Twitter at @frameworklegal and visit her blog for current conversations on business law, work life balance and women in business.