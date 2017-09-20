7 Success Principles for Innovative Leaders based on ancient hermetic laws

In today's accelerated culture where to-do lists, getting more done, pursuing bigger ROIs, and achieving peak performance are the themes of the day, it’s not always easy to step back and take a look at what is really working. It seems frivolous to dedicated time to think about what we really want to change or how we can really realign with more joy, love, and fulfillment on a daily basis.

However, that is exactly what is needed when you feel like you are pushing against a wall, feeling unsure of what you actually want and for digging deeper into why you can’t seem to accelerate - even though you are doing all the things you have been told to do. And spend a lot of time checking all the right boxes in your business and life.

When I see clients facing this problem usually it’s not about them doing more, but about them doing things differently or incorporating things they have never done before.

The Hermetic Laws are ancient spiritual laws and the root of the law of attraction that was made popular by the book, the Secret in 2007. I was drawn to these principles as learned that they represent a timeless way to think about and develop the adaptive nature that is required in modern leadership. I recognized that they echo through yogic and Christian principles and define an approach that my clients and I embrace at Modern Mogul HQ.

I have reinterpreted the laws below for our modern thinking. Here are the 7 ways to think differently than you do currently and become a better leader:

1. Success Principle #1 - Cultivate your mind – Innovative leaders recognize that having all the answers is not necessary and better than that is asking the right questions, making the right decisions and staying the course when you know you are on the right path. This takes the persistence and resilience that starts in the mind. What you think affects how you feel, your energy level towards a project and ultimately how creative and innovative you will be with creating success and tackling challenges.

2. Success Principle #2 Align intention with actions – If you are not fully aligned with the way you show up, the things you focus on and the energy you are putting towards accomplishing your goal, it is impossible to attain sustainable success. With any client I work with the first few questions will revolve around, what are you creating? Why does anyone care (especially you)? and what are you currently doing to get there? These questions usually reveal a lot about your values and where we may need to focus on implementing changes.

3. Success Principle #3: Adapt to changes and evolve – Your desires change, your customers change the market and technology changes. As a leader and mogul, your role is to keep your hands and heart on the pulse of what is happening so you can make the shifts and changes that are needed to sustain growth and reach your goals. You have most likely heard the saying that water is the most powerful of all forces because of its lack of resistance, embracing changes in the ebbs and flows is key to lasting success.

4. Success Principle #4: Choose the Higher ground – With everything in life; there is a high aspect and a low aspect. When you fire someone who is disrupting your team or not pulling their weigh, you can approach it from the higher ground (or point of view) of releasing them to find something that will help them work better and at the same time making space for growth on your team, or you can think of it as a negative confrontational event where you are taking power from someone. It comes down to your overall intention and then your overall perception of the event or person. Choose the higher form.

5. Success Principle #5: Allow for the flow – Yes, you have to do the work. You have to get off your yoga mat and meditation pillow, see with new eyes what is possible and get to work. Embrace the process of working towards mastery and coming into full potential, not just dreaming. As there is a time for everything in the universe, there is a time to think and ponder and a time to take action and systemize your action commit to them and love them. Then the hardest part is letting go of the work and allow the flow of magic to happen, to allow unseen forces come in. One way to do this is to allow for play, dance into the flow.

6. Success Principle #6: Cause and effect are real - As you said above you need to take action after you get inspired. When taking right action let go of the need to see results right away. Be sure that your action is tied to your expected outcome and will get you in that direction. You can know this by following your intuition, learning from those ahead of you, working with a mentor/coach to keep you on track. Once these are in place, focus on the work and get going. This will be you doing your work and then go back to number five, allow for flow and magic. But do the work!