7 Things Your Home Inspector Wished You Knew

Home inspectors are misunderstood by both real estate agents and home buyers. But they also play a crucial role in the sales process of any home. Despite being accused of highlighting trivial items that scare off buyers to justify their job, a home inspector is the unsung hero of the sales process and here are seven things they wish you knew.

1. Never work with kids and animals

Your pets might be an integral part of your home and family life, but don't assume that your inspector is an animal lover too. They could even be allergic to the pets that you love. Even if they do love them, it can be incredibly cumbersome repeatedly opening exterior doors worrying if the house cat is going to make a mad dash for freedom.

Equally, your adorable two-year-old child that is throwing a tantrum from hell and carefully scattering lego bricks throughout the house after they have politely removed their shoes upon entering your home could lead to a grumpy home inspector. And nobody wants that.

2. You'll never get a second chance to make a first impression

When an inspector rings the faulty doorbell on your creaking front door that is also in need of a fresh coat of paint or the smell that greets them as they enter the house, they will be forming their first impressions.

Essentially, an inspector wants to know if your home, is being both maintained and cared for. The removal of all clutter and replacing bad odors with the smell of warm bread or coffee prove that clichés are clichés for a reason.

There is no need to go overboard; it's merely about making life as easy as possible for the inspector when he arrives in your home.

3. Water will find a way

Ask any insurance company the biggest danger to your home, and they will reply water damage. Despite a national obsession with CCTV, burglar alarms and protecting homes from crime, its water that is most likely to be the cause of the biggest expense in your home.

Water-stained ceilings, drainage issues, damp and the dreaded water problems in the basement will all leave a trail of destruction or clues that something is wrong. Equally, even poor water pressure will appear on the report too.

4. Cleanliness is next to godliness

Ensuring your home is clean and fresh smelling sounds like an obvious thing to do. But what about areas that don't always get the love and attention they deserve? Dirty air filters, mold, and clogged backed-up sinks are just a few examples of missed items that can be avoided.

5. We know when you are trying to hide something

Most home inspectors have been around the block a few times and know all the shady tricks and lengths that sellers will go to avoid their responsibilities.

Make no mistake, attempting to disguise any major issues will always come back to haunt you. Even if you do somehow manage to pull the wool over the eyes of your inspector, the end result will be the same, so why not save everyone involved a little time and money by righting those wrongs sooner rather than later.

6. The inspector is not the bad guy

The inconvenient truth is that home inspectors are paid to find problems. It's important to remember that if a buyer has paid $500, they are also going to expect a detailed report in exchange for their hard-earned cash. But it won't necessarily offer peace of mind.

Faced with the impossible task of keeping both the buyer and seller happy so that a sale can move forward, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to see that the home inspection is the No. 1 real estate deal, killer.

However, its crucial to remember that the humble home inspector is your best protection against buying a property that will turn into a money pit for home improvements.

7. Don't panic

With champagne on ice and a new beginning on the horizon, many go into the blind panic upon receiving a detailed report from their home inspector. Numerous phone calls and heated discussions about everything being ruined between couples as tensions rise are often overly dramatic and seldom productive.