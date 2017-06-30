7 Tips for a Healthy 4th of July BBQ

Who doesn’t get excited for the 4th of July? Sure, sunshine and barbecues (not to mention fireworks) can be a fun time. But they can also lead to sunburn, overeating and regret. Want to enjoy your Independence Day celebration without having to sacrifice healthy eating or your beach body. Here are 7 barbeque tips that will not only save you calories and guilt but will also help you maintain your health and wellness goals.

1. Use smaller plates

This one seems a no-brainer: If you want to eat less, use smaller plates! Research varies on how many calories you can save by eating from smaller plates, but the fact remains that you do. You will also maintain the same level of satisfaction and fullness as if you had used a large plate. So, before digging in at the July 4th BBQ, look for smaller plates, even if it means having to borrow from the kids’ table.

2. Slow down and eat mindfully

Slower eaters tend to consume fewer calories per meal. Eating slowly helps people become more mindful eaters. This means being aware of the food you’re eating at that particular moment. Mindful eating also sharpens your ability to recognize your body’s internal cues that may signal when you’re hungry, thirsty and full. People who scarf down food without thinking tend to keep eating even after they’re full. A good way to pace yourself at the BBQ is to take the opportunity to be social. Mingling with your friends and family – and talking about all the yummy food choices available – is a great way to slow down and be mindful of every bite.

3. Fill up on the healthiest foods first

If your stomach is grumbling, start off with the healthiest food options first. Head for the salads or cut-up veggies and fruit first. Not only will you get your daily intake of vitamins and nutrients, they’ll also take the edge off your hunger. This means you’ll be less likely to wolf down high-calorie chips and carbohydrates. Or head straight for the high-protein meat or cheeses, which will help you feel fuller sooner.

4. Skip or at least curb the carbs

While no BBQ is complete without salty chips and snacks, try to cut back on them. They offer tons of empty calories and unwelcome insulin spikes. Instead, focus on and save your calories for the good, healthy food choices. You’ll be doing yourself a favor. If you can’t hold back, then make sure to limit the snacks, especially if you can’t live without the hot dog or hamburger buns. And if you find yourself grabbing some chips out of boredom, reach for a frisbee or soccer ball instead.

5. Limit your dessert(s)

Go ahead, indulge in dessert. But keep your slices of pie or cake small. If ice cream is your preference, again, ask for a smaller bowl or fewer scoops. Don’t forget that it’s all about portion sizes. Better yet, stick to juicy watermelon. Its high content of water will fill you up and leave no room for sugary treats.

6. Cut back on alcohol

In the heat, water is the best beverage to drink. If the ice cold beers or frozen margaritas look too tempting to pass up, pay attention to how many you drink. Remember that some alcoholic drinks, especially the sugary ones, can have more calories than the main course! Pace yourself, make smart choices, and keep a glass of water nearby.

7. Get physical

Either while the meat is grilling or after everyone has had time to digest their food, why not organize a game or group fitness activity? Nothing gets the appetite running like physical activity. Whether you get a game of baseball, soccer or frisbee going, or organize a tug-of-war or three-legged race, get everyone up and active. Help aid everyone’s digestion with a brisk group walk after the meal. Or visit wellb.me to find a personal trainer who can organize a group or personal session before or after the BBQ.

