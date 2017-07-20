7 Tips for Every New Mama

Dear New Mama

We were never meant to experience birthing and motherhood in the lonely and isolating way that many of us do today.

So if you’re feeling isolated, overwhelmed and exhausted, know that you aren’t alone. There are many mamas out there feeling exactly the same as you.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

The tips shared with you below come from women that were once new mamas, doing their best, just like you are now. So why not tap into their wisdom?

Try these 7 Tips to Help You Lead a Flourishing Life as a New Mama:

1. Don’t compare yourself. The most important thing is the love you have for your child.

2. Accept ALL help offered. Don’t say ‘Oh no thanks I’ll be fine’. Everything is better with an extra hand. From putting a load of washing on to holding your baby while you go to the bathroom alone. People want to help you. Let them!

3. Nap when your baby naps**.

4. Do what feels right for you and your baby. Listen to your intuition, your gut instinct. Avoid getting caught up in what others say is the right way. You’re an amazing woman and you know what’s best for you and your baby.

5. Cuddle them to cuddle them. Not because they’re feeding or need settling or because you’re going somewhere. They are little for such a short time.

6. Breastfeeding does hurt in the beginning! Don’t believe the propaganda out there that says it shouldn’t. It’s not true and it only makes you feel like you’re doing something wrong. Which you aren’t. It does hurt to start with.

7. Build a trusting relationship with a health professional. There are so many emotions, hormones and changes that will deeply impact you. Having a neutral third party who you can talk to, or at least knows you enough to notice when something isn’t right, can be the difference between coping and not coping.