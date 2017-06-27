7 Tips to Fight Off Summer Itchiness

Summer is here!

If you are a regular with eczema, heat rashes, and mosquitoes bites, the feeling of summer heat will fill you with dread.

After all, no one likes to feel that crawly, itching sensation on your skin, right?

But it doesn't have to be that way. There are ways you can protect yourself against the heat, the summer rashes, and bug bites.

Here are 7 tips on how to beat summer itchiness:

1. Grab your bug repellent.

During summer time it’s when the creepy crawlies are out and are everywhere. Mosquitoes and ticks are only the start of that list and they can bring all sort of health problems along with a bite.

While bug bites are easily treatable, it is better to just avoid getting bitten in the first place! Especially when getting bitten by these little insects can possibly transfer an array of diseases to you, such as the Zika Virus and Dengue Fever.

Learn about the different insect repellents and what's the best for you. Make sure to apply it regularly if you are outdoors!

2. Moisturize your skin regularly.

This might seem like a counterintuitive advice, considering summer heat usually carries a feeling of humidity and sweat. You might feel like your skin really doesn't need more moisture on it.

The truth is humidity and sweat can also dehydrate your skin, leading to heat rashes and eczema outbreaks.

Moisturizing yourself with a good brand of emollient can go a long way in protecting your skin from all sort skin problems. Just make sure to use the ones that are designed to moisturize your skin and don’t clog up your sweat glands.

3. Apply your sunscreen.

Sun burn is painful and will lead to irritation during its recovery period. If you have sensitive skin, applying a strong sunscreen is crucial during summer time.

With the stunning results of how 73 percent of sunscreen in the market doesn't work as advertised, it’s even more important to do your research on the brand of sunscreen that'll actually protect your skin.

4. Grab an anti-itch cream.

Despite of your best efforts, your skin will start itching for unknown reasons. It might be allergy, heat rashes, or bug bites.

Either way, you want to avoid scratching it because you don't want to break your skin and cause infection. Your first thought, if you are a regular steroid cream user, is to go for the steroid cream -- but don't.

Lidocaine-based cream works like a charm and can cease itchiness on your skin without the side effects of a steroid cream. They are also easily accessible over-the-counter as they are usually used for post-tattoo recovery.

5. Create your anti-itch first aid kit.

It can be annoying, especially if you are thinking of just going for a stroll and you really don't want to carry a bag or a pouch with you. However, a little preparation can go a long way in preventing future skin troubles.

If you are going to a hike or a beach, consider creating an "anti-itch first aid kit". Within it you can include these suggested items:

Bug repellent.

Sunscreen or sunblock.

A bug bite ointment of your choice (or your own well-tested home created ointment!)

Your chosen anti-itch cream.

A tick-removal tweezer for potential tick bites.

These are all items that will help you fight off the itch as well as treat any bites that you might get during your outdoor activities.

6. Avoid using antiperspirants.

While it’s important to keep up personal hygiene during a hot summer, avoid using antiperspirants! These products stop you from sweating by blocking your sweat glands. What happens then is that you end up getting heat rashes in the areas where it’s applied to.

If you find yourself always itchy during summer times in inconspicuous areas, those products might be the culprit. Consider switching to deodorants without any antiperspirants for the time being.

7. Wear breathable clothing.

This might seem like common sense, but wearing loose clothing with light color is one of the best ways to reduce heat, sweat, and friction. In doing so, it will also reduce the likelihood of heat rashes and eczema outbreaks.

If you are going to go somewhere that'll have you in close proximity to the wilderness, make sure to wear long sleeves that'll protect you from poison ivy and ticks. It might sound like it'll make things hotter for you, but the last thing you want is to be rushing for a doctor appointment; because of a tick bite!

Want more tips on fighting itchiness? You can read more about how your diet can reduce your itchy outbreaks!