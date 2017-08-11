7 Tips To Help Your Pet Survive A Remodel

When I am working on the plans for a remodel, I automatically strategize how we are going to make the workplace safe for both us and the people and pets living there. During a remodel, you need to think of the safety and comfort of everyone in the home. I am particularly sensitive to the client’s pets and their needs as the remodel can be very overwhelming to the pet because of all the new faces and noise.

Pets are family members. Whether it is an entire family and multiple pets or a single person and one pet, the pet always needs extra attention similar to a young child. Remodeling disrupts the pet’s environment. The environment for a pet is territorial and they are very sensitive to construction workers and new faces in their space. Not only do the workers represent new scents, they bring on lots of foreign noise and activity. The workers may have pets at home and their dog or cat hair can be with them. That’s another new scent interjected into their space.

Some clients keep their animals contained or take them to other locations. A majority of the clients allow their pets to be present while we are there. But it depends on the breed and how sensitive they are. If the breed is a German Shepherd, Doberman or alpha dog, it can be very overwhelming to the worker. When we come to the house, we meet and greet the dogs or any cats. Normally, the cats hide from us. We always make sure the pets are not around when we are actually working. We are very respectful of their space.

Always make sure the job site is safe and clean at the end of the day in case it is adjacent to any of their areas. If the job site is made safe for the client it is made safe for the pets as well. Here are seven things to remember with pets during a remodel.

1) They are very sensitive to new faces, noise and invasion of their territory.

2) It could be chaotic to them because their space and schedule is interrupted.

3) The homeowner has to be careful that the relocation of their dog or cat bowls are in an area that is not contaminated by job site dust.

4) Make a separate area for the pets to play and rest, so it is not connected to the job site.

5) If the pets are allowed to be around the new faces and workers, you might want to supply treats for the pet’s good behavior. The workers can give the treat to the pet to break the ice.

6) Put up barricades so the dogs or cats can’t enter into the job site.

7) Schedule your dog’s walk time around the work.