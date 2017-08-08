7 Tips to Make the Most of LinkedIn in Your Job Search

Has LinkedIn helped you get a job? If so, do you have any tips? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Daniel Tunkelang, Former Director of Engineering / Data Science at LinkedIn, on Quora:

LinkedIn has helped my get every job I've had since I became a member in 2003. Every person's situation is unique, but here's what worked for me:

Invest effort in your profile when you're not looking for a job. Most recruiters and hiring managers use LinkedIn to find passive candidates -- that is, people who aren't active job seekers but may be open to the right opportunity. In fact, many recruiters and hiring managers prefer passive candidates to active ones, reasoning that the best candidates are happily employed. Moreover, sudden changes to your profile may signal to your current employer that you're a flight risk. So you should always keep your LinkedIn profile current.

If you are using LinkedIn to actively search for a job, consider the following:

Look for people rather than jobs. If you find a job that looks interesting, try to find a recruiter or hiring manager and reach out to that person directly. Ideally it's someone you know, or at least someone with whom you share a meaningful connection. But even if you're cold-calling, you're likely to accomplish more with a concise, customized, personalized message to a real person than by simply submitting your job application into their applicant tracking system (ATS).

Good luck!