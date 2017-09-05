7 Tips to Musical Success From a Powerhouse Music Executive

The dream of becoming a world famous music artist often starts in the heart of a child with a hint of talent and belief. The saying "Reach for the Stars" is motivational, but becoming a star in the music industry can be a long and brutal journey. A great song can catapult a new artist's music career to the top, but most new artists don’t understand what it takes to make a song great.

According to powerhouse music executive, Jason Davis:

It can take years and countless rewrites to create just one hit song.

Over the past twenty years Davis has worked with the best songwriters and producers in the music business, and in a recent interview, he shared what it takes for an artist to create a successful music career.

Davis's company, One One 7, is known on a worldwide scale. It is one of the top businesses in the music industry globally for developing and landing deals for talent, whether that is artists, songwriters or record producers. He and the companies he partners with have sold millions of records and have had many #1 Billboard hits. These companies have averaged a #1 Billboard hit every four years. Although Davis wears many hats while working with new artists and well-known celebrities, it is his ability to recognize and develop hit songs that have made him a music mogul across the world.

"Artists rise and artists fall based on the songs," Davis said.

There are millions of aspiring artists working to write the song that will put their name at the top of the billboard charts, but they fall short. According to Davis's experience, it is the few artists who work diligently to find what music connects to audiences, and the right people to work with, who succeed in creating a successful songwriting and music career.

"At the end of the day, it's not the costumes that Lady Gaga had that projected her to stardom; it was songs like "Poker Face" and "Paparazzi." As an artist she was so interesting, she was able to carry the weight of those songs, but it can never be the other way around." Davis said.

Here are 7 tips Davis gives for musical success.

Create Hit Songs

Davis learned early in his career it wasn't the hype or the popularity of an artist that sold albums. It was the songs. "Whether you are an artist trying to break into the business or a major celebrity. Hit songs are king, and vital to launching and sustaining a career." Davis said.

Build the Right Team

Finding the right people can be difficult, but it is essential for an artist to have the best in the business if they want to be the best in the business. An artist can be talented at writing songs, but it takes a team of producers, musicians, hit songwriters, and promotion executives who are current and the best at what they do to have a chance at selling millions of albums. "Every artist needs a team who will passionately work and fight with them, and that team has to be extremely gifted. It is vital to work with the absolute best people, and not settle." Davis said.

Make Smart Decisions

The music industry is a business and to make an income artists need to work with a business mindset. To provide the best product, it is crucial to make the right decisions, whether that is who to work with, what needs to be added or taken away, or what overall direction does the project need to go. "Artists who succeed in the music industry are very smart. That means knowing who to listen to, which advice to follow, who to team up with, and what decisions need to be made.

Be a People Person

Communication is a key element to success whether that is talking with business partners, fellow writers, or the public. "Artists and their teams have to be very good at communicating with all different personality types and staying very even in temperament. Which again, explains the power of #RelationshipAcquisition

Be a Good Listener

"Listen to your team and adapt/respond to wise counsel and coaching. Humble yourself and listen to what you have to do to get to the top." Davis said.

Listening to a solid and supportive team on what is working in the business can be what puts one artist's music above their competitor. Being able to listen to not only what sounds are popular at the time but also for what works in their creative genre can bring the highly coveted "it" factor to an artist's album.

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Comfort zones have the ability to become danger zones to a successful career. A good product, whether it is songs or merchandise, needs to be cutting edge to stay at the top. "Not everything in any business will be easy or comfortable, but we grow most when we are willing to get a bit outside of our comfort zone.

Do Not Become Attached to a Song