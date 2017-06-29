7 Top Tips for Traders

Trading and growing your account exponentially is impossible, according to some people. This is far from the case. I’m living proof of that, and my Trading Challenge students have replicated my success. But there’s no doubt that trading can be tough to master. These are my top tips for any aspiring trader who wants to break into something that could potentially change their lives forever.

Learn All You Can

The stock market is all about what you know. You don’t need to know everything about everything, but you do need to know about the niche you’re trading in. Look to be the master of your domain and learn all you can about it. Get into the habit of reading a blog, listening to a podcast, or watching a video every single day. Make it a habit like brushing your teeth.

Harbor a Willingness to Learn

I can’t stress enough how quick the stock market moves. After learning something you may find that things have changed six months from now. The fact is you need to make learning a constant in your life. I never assume I know it all, and you shouldn’t either.

Create a Goal

Making a bunch of money on the stock market is not a goal. Create a specific goal with a specific timeframe. I recommend starting off small. During the first six months, you might say that you want to increase your initial investment by 25% to prove how consistent you are.

Be ambitious, but don’t be too general.

Understand Your Strengths and Weaknesses

The only way you’re going to improve is by knowing where your strengths lie and where your weaknesses lie. Are you good at technical analysis but bad at fundamental analysis? Create a trading strategy that plays to your strengths, but try to rectify your weaknesses at the same time.

Aim for Constant Improvement

Those big wins are nice, but consistency is more important. I used to be influenced by those big wins, but I quickly learned that I made more money by being consistent. And this only happens when you commit yourself to constant improvement. Don’t get complacent, even if you’re profitable.

Learn to Network

My biggest regret is that I didn’t start networking earlier. Networking is just as important in trading as any other business. This is how you get tips and this is how you acquire mentors who can help you. Set aside some time every day for networking and you’ll make those connections that take your trading strategy to the next level.

Love What You Do

Money is only going to drive you so far. I trade because I love what I do. I trade because of the lifestyle it gives me. Find out what you love about trading on the stock market and make it a part of who you are.

Last Word – Trading the Markets

