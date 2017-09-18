7 Trends From New York Fashion Week You Can Wear Tomorrow

From leather short-shorts to hot-pink trucker hats, we’re having a pretty hard time getting behind some of the looks from New York Fashion Week. Others, though, make us want to strut into work tomorrow like we’re walking down a runway. Why? Well, because we saw them on ladies like us strutting down the sidewalk. Here are seven street-style trends made for real people.

CHRISTIAN VIERIG/GETTY IMAGES

OVERSIZE BLAZERS

Whether it’s a velvet smoking jacket or a plaid shoulder-padded number, roomy menswear blazers are about to be your go-to topper. Pair them with mom jeans or a frilly dress to add a touch of masculinity to your otherwise feminine ensemble.

Get the look: Anthropologie ($138); Theory ($495); Tibi ($595)

CHRISTIAN VIERIG/GETTY IMAGES

WHITE BOOTS

Post-Labor Day fashion rules? Out the window. Bright ivory boots could be found outside nearly every fashion show this week, making white our new favorite (and unexpected) neutral for fall.

CHRISTIAN VIERIG/GETTY IMAGES

ANYTHING RED

It’s the season’s hottest color, and NYFW-goers proved it time and time again. From bright cherry pantsuits to rich scarlet coats and fire-engine-red ankle boots, crimson outfits and accessories dominated the street-style sphere. (Spoiler alert: the spring runways, too.)

CHRISTIAN VIERIG/GETTY IMAGES

NONTRADITIONAL MINI BAGS

We know by now that the top-handled micro purse is the accessory du jour. But fashion week attendees took the handbag trend even further by sporting their mini pocketbooks in interesting shapes (circles and triangles!), lush fabrics (mmm, velvet) and rich colors (mustard and teal — yes, please, yes).

MATTHEW SPERZEL/GETTY IMAGES

SECRETLY STYLISH SWEATSHIRTS

Move over, vintage tees. It’s time to bust out our favorite graphic sweatshirts. (Or snag new ones that are everywhere.) We can’t imagine a cozier outfit than a giant cotton crewneck (which maybe also makes people LOL) paired with our favorite jeans and skirts.

Get the look: Ban.do ($84); Knowlita ($95); Kenzo ($295)

MATTHEW SPERZEL/GETTY IMAGES

ALL THINGS PASTEL

Whoever thinks robin’s-egg blue isn’t fit for fall hasn’t walked around NYC. Fashion week was chock-full of muted mints, Easter-egg pinks and sunshine yellows, even as temps dipped into autumn territory.

DANIEL ZUCHNIK/GETTY IMAGES

CORDUROYS

We know, we know: You wish you could erase your high school cords from memory. But the old-school fall fabric has returned in the form of on-trend silhouettes (think high-waist wide-leg trousers and A-line miniskirts). And if there’s anything we learned this fashion week, it’s that we’re totally cool reliving the ’80s (if it means we get to wear hot-pink pants).