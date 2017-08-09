7 Watermelon Recipes To Celebrate August!

A sure sign that summer is in full swing? A giant watermelon ready for eating! Whether you eat it simply cut into triangles, turn it into a ‘cake’, or add a savory spin the cool, refreshing taste of ripe watermelon is hard to beat. Plus, it's super hydrating and is packed with vitamins, nutrients, antioxidants and even electrolytes to keep you healthy in the heat.

1. Watermelon, Feta and Pesto Salad Skewers

Photo and recipe by @thefeedfeed

Only 5 ingredients (watermelon, basil, pesto, feta & olive oil) required for these tasty salad skewers! The salty feta is the perfect match to sweet watermelon.

2. Watermelon and Lime Slushies

Photo and recipe by @littleislandstudios

Cool off with one of these slushies! And of course, add your favorite spirit if you are in the mood for a cocktail.

3. Watermelon Ice Pops

Photo and recipe by @toplessbaker

These ice pops are layered with watermelon, coconut milk and kiwi. Oh and a handful of chocolate chips for good measure.

4. Chocolate Dipped Frozen Watermelon

Photo and recipe by @kevmasse

These chocolate dipped watermelon wedges are sweet enough for dessert, but also healthy enough for a snack!

5. Watermelon and Lemon Vodka Coolers

Photo and recipe by @blackwhitevivid

Nothing fancy required for these cocktails! Just watermelon, lemon and vodka!

6. Watermelon Gazpacho with Cucumber Avocado Salsa

Photo and recipe by @drumbeets

A little bit of habanero gives this gazpacho a nice kick, and pairs nicely with the watermelon’s sweetness!

7. Grilled Halibut Tacos with Watermelon Salsa

Photo and recipe by @heatherchristo

Fire up the grill for these tacos! Top with watermelon salsa, and you have yourself the perfect summer bite!

