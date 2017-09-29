7 Ways the Financially Successful View Money Differently

Everyone wants to be financially successful, but only a fraction of Americans end up becoming wealthy, and most live paycheck to paycheck for the majority of their careers. There’s evidence to suggest that there are personally uncontrollable factors, like race or genetics, that shape your financial future—at least over the course of averages—and of course, people with high-paying careers and higher education end up making more than their lower-educated counterparts.

But making a lot of money isn’t enough to make someone wealthy. In fact, average earners can accumulate more wealth than high earners just because their spending and saving habits are different. In addition, financial literacy isn’t something that’s taught in schools, so more education doesn’t necessarily correlate with more fiscal responsibility.

Instead, the most important factors for building wealth amount to personal perspectives; the way that financially successful people view the world is different enough to influence their career choices, spending habits, and other wealth-driving factors.

So what are these differences in perspectives?

How the Financially Successful View Money Differently

These are some of the biggest discrepancies between the financially successful and everyone else:

1. They believe wealth is possible. The way we think about ourselves tends to turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you believe you’re destined to work at a minimum wage job your whole life, you’re never going to try to do something better. If you believe you’re destined to make a six-figure salary, you’re never going to quit until you get to that level. By sheer virtue of influencing effort, the belief that wealth is possible is the first, and possibly the most important way that financially successful people think differently.

2. They think about themselves first. We usually cast selfishness in a negative light, but the reality is that selfishness is important if you want to succeed. If you focus on improving yourself, building your career, and investing in your future, you’ll end up far more financially successful than if you forfeit opportunities so others can get ahead, spend lots of money on others, or allow yourself to be exploited in a career.

3. They stick to a budget. Everyone needs to learn how to create a budget—and the concept is simple enough that it doesn’t require much education. The real difference isn’t in who knows about budget creation and who doesn’t, but in who sticks to a budget and who doesn’t. Wealthy people become successful because when they make a plan, they adhere to it strictly, with no exceptions or deviations.

4. They prioritize the future over the present. When you make a decision, do you prioritize the present or the future? Financially successful people prioritize the future. Knowing the power of compound interest, they’d rather have $1,000 in 7 years than $100 today, so they’re more likely to squirrel away money, and are less likely to indulge themselves with temporary things like entertainment or excessive housing.

5. They take action rather than waiting or postulating. People are generally either active or passive. Passive people wait to see how things play out, avoid change, and stick to routines whenever possible. Active people make decisions, embrace change, and aren’t afraid to ditch something if it isn’t working. That makes them far more likely to upgrade their financial life, repeatedly and consistently.

6. They aren’t afraid to take risks. By extension, financially successful people are far more comfortable with taking risks. That doesn’t mean they take risks blindly, of course—in fact, they usually calculate the odds more than non-risk-takers. But they know the math, they learn the circumstances, and they know that failure is not only possible but inevitable on the road to success.

7. They invest in themselves. Finally, the financially successful understand the power of investing in themselves. They have no problem spending money on their education if it means they’ll have an opportunity to get a better job. They’ll spend money on services so they can free up time to spend on more lucrative activities. They know the value of their time; they know that value can improve with the right resources behind it.

Changing Your Perspectives

These mentalities may be fascinating to you, and you may find yourself identifying with some—but not all of them. If this is the case, don’t resign yourself; perspectives, assumptions, and mental habits don’t change quickly, but they can change if you commit yourself to changing them.