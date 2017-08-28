7 Ways to Improve Body Composition

Regardless of your genetics and other conditions, everyone can start with these seven strategies to optimize your body composition.

Focus on eating real, whole foods.

Eat plenty of non-starchy vegetables, some low-glycemic fruits (if you can tolerate them), grass-fed meats, pastured chicken and eggs and wild-caught fish.

Eat plenty of healthy fats.

Avocados, coconut oil, nuts and seeds, extra-virgin olive oil, and some grass-fed butter are all good choices of healthy fats. Consuming healthy data helps burn fat by speeding up your metabolism. Your cells and brain also require fat to function at optimally.

Avoid processed sugars and refined carbohydrates.

Limit your grain intake from breads, cereals, pastas, rice and starches. Avoid baked goods and sweets and watch your intake of alcohol. Don't poison yourself!

Take optimal nutrients.

A good multivitamin and multimineral covers the nutrients that you’re probably not getting from food. I also recommend a professional-quality fish oil, extra vitamin D and magnesium, a probiotic, and a gluten free fiber supplement to help balance blood sugar levels. You can find all these and other quality supplements by clicking here.

Manage stress.

Being constantly stressed out wreaks havoc on your health, hormones and weight. Find something that helps you tamp down stress, whether it’s yoga, meditation or deep breathing. Many patients find taking 200 mg of magnesium at bed helps them rest better and relax.

Get adequate sleep.

Sleep deprivation makes you fat and can also contribute to depression, pain and inflammation, heart disease, diabetes and many other health issues. Getting at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep is vital to optimal health. Avoid exposure to artificial light from smart phones, television and other electronics too close to bedtime.

Exercise regularly.

Get on a regular routine of exercise and move your body. You cannot exercise away a bad diet.

Exercise makes your cells and muscles more sensitive to insulin so you don’t need as much. Less insulin means less inflammation and less body fat, especially dangerous belly fat.

If all you are able to do is walk that is fine. You’ll want to do a minimum of 30 minutes of walking daily. Others may be able to handle more advanced exercise. Studies demonstrate the use of high intensity training (HIIT), which you can do in as little as 20 minutes burn more fat! It’s much more effective than longer durations of low-intensity cardio workouts.

In a nutshell...

Stop worrying about your genes! You can do plenty to ensure you are on the right path to achieving healthy weight and optimal health. Your lifestyle and food choices are much better indicators of your health and weight than your genes.

You can create optimal weight and metabolism and reverse most chronic disease. Some of us have to work a bit harder and for some it is much easier, but it’s very possible for almost everyone. Never, ever lose hope.