7 ways to stay motivated

"People often say that motivation doesn't last. Well, neither does bathing-- that's why we recommend it daily." -Zig Ziglar

The only way you can succeed in business is by doing what it takes on a day-to-day basis. And the only way you can accomplish that is by remaining inspired to do so. When you lose your motivation, you feel dissatisfied with your work (even though it was something you enjoyed), every task seems like a drag (you find yourself procrastinating more and more) and you feel like you just want to give up on your business and your dream.

Here are seven soul-centered secrets to staying motivated on the days when you want to throw in the towel.

#1. Realize that you are the King/Queen of your business (and life)- You are in control of how you respond to things. When you allow your circumstances to dictate how you feel, you're giving your power away. You are a magnificent creator. You have the ability to turn things around.

#2. Change how you see things- Ask yourself questions like: "What is good about this?" "What can I learn from this?" "How can I turn this into a positive?" Wayne Dyer says, "When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change." This is so true. So, try re-framing the not-so-good things that are happening.

#3. Be mindful of your words- The words you speak aloud and to yourself have an impact on how you show up in your business (and how the Universe responds). The words you speak are Spirit and they are life. Catch yourself when you find yourself complaining or being negative. A great way to develop an awareness of how you speak to yourself and others is through meditation. In the silence of your mind (after you allow the mind chatter to subside), you'll notice how the ego has been controlling your words.

#4. Connect with positive people- Get some love from people who care about you. Receiving and giving love is an excellent tool for re-calibrating your motivation muscles. Another way to reinforce or increase your motivation is to get accountability from a mastermind group or a coach. Connecting with positive people helps you get out of your own mind and re-group from the pressures of your business.

#5. Take action from a place of peace- Resist the urge to make decisions or take actions when you're stressed, worried or fearful. When you lose your motivation, you may find yourself tempted by 'shiny object syndrome.' Shiny Object Syndrome is accompanied by an incessant and compulsive urge to: be distracted from the task at hand and collect/buy things (books, training programs, etc.) you don't need or that are a waste of time.

Get your emotions in check before making decisions. Don't use action to compensate for your 'funky' feelings. This will save you lots of time and money.

#6. Give yourself a break- Stop being so hard on yourself. Find ways to add fun and relaxation to your day everyday (not just on vacations). What's the point of being in business if you're not having fun?

#7. Handle the basics- It can be easy to neglect your most precious asset (your health) when you're busy trying to make money. But, be sure you're getting enough rest, eating right, drinking enough water and moving your body regularly. Your health is your wealth. What good are you to anyone if you're not good to yourself first (this is why on airplanes, they tell you to put your oxygen mask on first, then your child's).

What do you think? How do you stay motivated when things are slow or aren't unfolding exactly how you expected?