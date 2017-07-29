7 Wedding Tips for Brides-to-Be From a Recently Married Wife

What is your advice for planning a wedding? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

I got engaged earlier this year and am in the middle of planning our wedding for early 2017. We had a little over 14 months to plan our wedding which was a little bit longer than I would have liked to plan but given some other life events the timing just worked out that way. I think the ideal timing is about a year of planning.