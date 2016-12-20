7-Year-Old Becomes Cincinnati Ballet's First Dancer With Down Syndrome

Aiden

"Aiden is getting ready to turn the big 3 in January! Over the past year he has been learning to swim like a little fish at swim school, went to his first summer camp, and now is in 2-year-old preschool. Aiden has learned to use sign language, is saying new words every day, and goes on the potty (most of the time). He is a master at the iPad and learns so much from it. His gross motor [skills have] taken off with climbing stairs, running, and jumping. He participated in NDSS [National Down Syndrome Society] rock star photos in New York City and is in two calendars for 2017, spreading awareness wherever he can!"