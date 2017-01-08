Another year, another glamorous night of the Golden Globe Awards ― the annual show where we get to watch some of the most glamorous celebs in Hollywood get drunk and celebrate our favorite moments on the big and small screen ― and occasionally say something powerful and profound.
Highlights of the night for women ranged from Tracee Ellis Ross finally winning her first Golden Globe for “Black-ish,” “The Crown” winning all the awards, and Meryl Streep’s poignant, political acceptance speech for Lifetime Achievement.
But the best part of any awards show is, without a doubt, the tweets, and the ladies of Twitter were in fine form tonight. Check it out:
I like the Barb bit BUT I WOULD.— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 9, 2017
FINALLY BARB GETS THE AIRTIME SHE DESERVES #justiceforbarb— Julia Bush (@jabush) January 9, 2017
I'm traumatized by lace clothing. It's just too representative of Christmas table clothes stained with failed therapy #GoldenGlobe— Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) January 9, 2017
Watching the Globes on mute w no closed captioning at the nail salon turns out to be the best way to watch the Globes— Doree Shafrir (@doree) January 9, 2017
all the white people in the audience googling bad and boujee just now— SUPLADA (@honeythrone) January 9, 2017
The only Donald we acknowledge is Glover. #GoldenGlobes— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) January 9, 2017
Thank you, Tracee Ellis Ross, for showing us what a human female face over the age of 40 actually looks like. #goldenglobes— shauna (@goldengateblond) January 9, 2017
BLACKEST AWARD SHOW SINCE THE SOURCE AWARDS #GoldenGlobes— Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) January 9, 2017
Tracee is such a goddess and she is killing the hell out of this dress. Who made it? They need to thank her. #GoldenGlobes— King K (@audaciouskay) January 9, 2017
Watching Gina Rodriguez be happy for Tracee Ellis Ross won me over again I'm back #GoldenGlobes— Anna Swartz (@Anna_Snackz) January 9, 2017
lol at the cut to all the black women in the room for Tracey’s Black woman of color speech! #GoldenGlobes— Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) January 9, 2017
i wish reese would have a tracy flick meltdown on stage just for shits and giggles #GoldenGlobes— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) January 9, 2017
"I like when women host things." -me— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 9, 2017
What are Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman's inside jokes like?— Jessica R. Williams (@msjwilly) January 9, 2017
God bless Rachel Bloom. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mRznZv4wRH— Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) January 9, 2017
Donald Glover is the only Donald I fuck with.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 9, 2017
The Oscars are like high school graduation and the #GoldenGlobes are a theater kid party, but if they were all beautiful, cool, and loaded.— 💥 Lorraine Cink 💥 (@lorrainecink) January 9, 2017
Sarah Paulson is the queen of the queer ladies & I love her representing at award shows for us #GoldenGlobes— Chels Eichholz 🌮 (@Chels725) January 9, 2017
I enjoy drinking while celebrities drink. It makes me feel like we're drinking together. And I'm not alone with a box of wine. #GoldenGlobes— Hannah Shapiro (@HannahLilNessen) January 9, 2017
YES MARCIA CLARK WILL HAVE HER REVENGE #GoldenGlobes— Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) January 9, 2017
No matter where it's held, The Golden Globes always looks like it's taking place inside a Holiday Inn Express ballroom #GoldenGlobes— Ari Scott (@ariscott) January 9, 2017
Carrie Underwood's dress looks delicious— ((( Rachel Sklar ))) (@rachelsklar) January 9, 2017
When "a foreign-born person can't say a word!" is still your idea of funny, you might be a racist hack, #GoldenGlobes— Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) January 9, 2017
they composed it at a piano— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) January 9, 2017
but also they sang it on a boardwalk
WHAT ARE THE RULES OF THE WORLD
My impatience with the "Tee hee, Sofia Vergara is not from here" jokes has now snapped and hurled itself into the pacific -H #GoldenGlobes— Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) January 9, 2017
I wish Joan Rivers was still alive so I could hear her talk about the labia on Carrie Underwood's shoulders. #GoldenGlobes— Gia Bryan (@SassyFactory) January 9, 2017
can I watch 3 hours of this instead #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XCwh5cRCjW— Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) January 9, 2017
Why do I always feel like awards shows are trying to humiliate Sofia Vergara? #GoldenGlobes— Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) January 9, 2017
I'm getting real tired of white people making jokes at the expense of Sofia Vergara's accent #GoldenGlobes— yung sweet potato (@champagnelangie) January 9, 2017
I can't wait for Sofia to fight every writer who's made her joke about her accent— 🗣❤️ (@jodecicry) January 9, 2017
sofia, sis, i need you to find a new shtick— Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) January 9, 2017
i can't wait to see #hiddenfences— Zeba Blay (@zblay) January 9, 2017
oh great. Ryan Gosling talked and now I need to get a new couch. #GoldenGlobes— Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) January 9, 2017
The director of La La Land is every dude in college that invited you back to his room to watch his thesis,& then you just watched his thesis— Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) January 9, 2017
Lol this is not the golden globes it's actually just three hours of celebrities jerking off to la la land. Fool me once, Hollywood!!!!— Caro (@socarolinesays) January 9, 2017
I WANT SOMEONE TO LOOK AT ME THE WAY KURT RUSSELL LOOKS AT GOLDIE HAWN!!!! #goldenglobes— Alexandra West (@ScareAlex) January 9, 2017
I think Carrie Fisher would’ve appreciated if that vague intro had mysteriously led to an homage to an entirely different mother & daughter.— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 9, 2017
Wiig and Carell just outdid Jimmy Fallon in 30 seconds. #GoldenGlobes— Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 (@VictoriaAveyard) January 9, 2017
Waiting on Moonlight to win something #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JgPxv3REMe— MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) January 9, 2017
I will silencio when whenever Diego Luna wants me to #GoldenGlobes— Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) January 9, 2017
And PS what a night for women, age and diversity! Finally! Let's keep it up! I'm kvelling all over the place. #GoldenGlobes 😘😘😘— Stacy London (@stacylondon) January 9, 2017
Say #HiddenFences One more time I double dare you #GoldenGlobes #SoulGlobes pic.twitter.com/Rll5nDJrgk— ㅤanna (@bIingspice) January 9, 2017
The way Goldie Hawn said Ryan Gosling's name is how we all feel about Ryan Gosling #GoldenGlobes— Sammi Harmony (@SammiHarmony) January 9, 2017
i'll justin the-roux him in a river if he ever hurts jennifer aniston that's for sure— Chelsea Nachman (@chelseanachman) January 9, 2017
"and now ... justin theroux"— Julia Bush (@jabush) January 9, 2017
"THE CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER IS PRESENTING??? WOWIE"
I don't have a joke about this or anything but it makes me sick how hot Justin Theroux is— Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) January 9, 2017
And all of a sudden, Hiddleswift finally makes sense to me now.— Connie Wang (@conniewang) January 9, 2017
Tom, rip open your shirt and reveal an "I Heart T.S." tank top and everyone will love you again! #GoldenGlobes— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) January 9, 2017
Is this Beauty and the Beast remake going to have something there that wasn't there before?— Sarah Seltzer (@sarahmseltzer) January 9, 2017
See what i did there?
.@MikeDrucker— Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 9, 2017
is everyone high in the writers room
is everyone drunk in the writers room
is dev patel there
no but really is he there
Do all the white dude actors go to the same overzealous spray-tan person? pic.twitter.com/46AF2qY4mZ— Kate Spencer (@katespencer) January 9, 2017
So is The Crown about a dentist or what #greatjoke #dadjoke #killingit #loveme #GoldenGlobes— Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) January 9, 2017
Me watching Diego Luna speak Spanish at the #GoldenGlobes #wepa #represent pic.twitter.com/WfzfdXPnBd— Tanisha L. Ramirez (@TanishaLove) January 9, 2017
Viola Davis talking to Meryl Streep tonight is going on my tombstone.— Jessica R. Williams (@msjwilly) January 9, 2017
🗣MERYL CAME TO READ YOUR PRESIDENT AND EVERYONE WHO VOTED FOR HIM AND IN HERE FOR IT. pic.twitter.com/Z4ua66kB14— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) January 9, 2017
Countdown to Donald Trump tweeting that Meryl Streep is overrated. #GoldenGlobes— caprice crane (@capricecrane) January 9, 2017
watching Meryl Streep's #GoldenGlobes speech like pic.twitter.com/K3TZaqRmYc— shauna (@goldengateblond) January 9, 2017
Streep/Streep 2020 #GoldenGlobes— Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) January 9, 2017
Meryl Streep for President and for my mom.#GoldenGlobes— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) January 9, 2017
Who run the world? Girls over 40 #GoldenGlobes— Kristen Chase (@thatkristen) January 9, 2017
What I'd give to be a fly on the wall when Meryl Streep and Viola Davis hang out together #GoldenGlobes— Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) January 9, 2017
2017 reveals a glimmer of hope pic.twitter.com/JbHlKh5BoV— ✨dodai✨ (@dodaistewart) January 9, 2017
Do Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers have an arm wrestling match b4 awards season to determine who gets to hold the metal briefcases?— Kim Bellware (@bellwak) January 9, 2017
You know who stars in #HiddenFences... Garcelle Ashanti Brandy Sanaa Bring It On Union 😑— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 9, 2017
anyway do you guys think trump always thought maybe meryl would play him in a biopic and now he's devastated— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 9, 2017
i love it when the orchestra tries to play you off but you just use it to make your speech more stirring— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) January 9, 2017
DID YOU HEAR THAT ENTIRE CROWD OF ACTORS ALL SCREAM IN UNISON WHEN MOONLIGHT FINALLY FUCKING WON— still sad abt Bowie (@biancaxunise) January 9, 2017
IF I COULD DO A BACKFLIP RIGHT NOW I FREAKING WOULD— Tiffany Vazquez (@filmiliarface) January 9, 2017
ANYWAY Moonlight deserves every single award so, bye everyone, byeeee— Chanel (@chanelinezp) January 9, 2017
