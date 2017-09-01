70 Years Of The World’s Biggest Democracy: Indian Economy Uncovered

Indian completed 7 decades of freedom on 15th August 2017. For a country whose economy hovered around 15% the size of the U.S. economy at the time of Independence India sure has come a long way with the current economy standing at 50% compared to that of U.S. in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP). However, from the per capita point of view the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country still lingers around 10% that of the United States. The world’s biggest democracy also boasts itself on being 6th largest economy in terms of nominal GDP behind United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom and France.

In the last quarter of 2014, India made a breakthrough becoming the world’s fastest growing economy beating China. However, it was short lived as India lost the tag in the March quarter of 2017 with a GDP of just 6.1% much below the lowest estimated 6.5% in a poll conducted by Reuters. While not exactly a surprise because Prime Minister Modi’s decision of banning high-value currency notes (worth Rs 500 and Rs 1000) was expected to have a massive impact on the economy, but the extent wasn’t discovered till then. But the future looks positive according to the IMF World Economic Outlook Update conducted in January 2017: Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.2% in the financial year 2016-17 and further accelerate to 7.7 per cent during FY 2017-18. The numbers and data seem to have been corroborated by multiple sources: i) Deutsche Bank’s statement in their research report says, ‘We are forecasting India's real GDP growth to average about 7.4% over 2017 and 2018, which will mark about 200 bps improvement from the average outturn over 2012 and 2013, a period when India's macro came under severe pressure’. Deutsche Bank further notes, ‘In the current new normal, an economy which delivers a steady 7.5-8.0 per cent growth in real terms should be comparable to 9-10 per cent growth in the pre-GFC period, in our view’ while talking about the period with low growth and low inflation following the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

ii) Asian Development Bank (ADB) Outlook 2017 brought similar numbers to light through their research. In a statement that reads "India, the sub-region's largest economy, is expected to achieve previous growth projections of 7.4 percent in 2017 and 7.6 percent in 2018, primarily from strong consumption," ADB gives credit where it’s due.

On the back of a young consumer base which far outweighs that of Brazil, Russia, Germany and UK with 50 crore people, India is well set on its way to economic growth. This higher proportion of Indian youth indicates higher productivity, increased ability to take risks and more spending which ultimately will drive up the demand and consumption circle benefitting the country in the long run. This economic class combined with a significantly low dependency, healthy amount of savings and increased integration of the domestic economy with the global, India is positively looking at growth of 7% in 2016-17, and 7.6% in FY 2017-18, followed by 7.8% in FY 2018-19 (according to a report by the IMF). The foreseeable future looks great for India; according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group. India is expected to triple its consumption to USD 4 trillion by the quarter of the century i.e. 2025, while a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers puts India at the 2nd position in terms of purchasing power parity by the turn of 2040, comfortably overtaking US. The 14th and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes the disruptive economic reforms brought forth by his government has the potential to increase India’s growing economy by five times. His statement seems to have found support in the CEO of The World Bank Ms Kristalina Georgieva when she says, Demonetization and the ban of currency notes worth Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in circulation will heavily impact the Indian economy in the longer run and help in establishing a clean, corruption free, digital economy’.

The prospects look overwhelmingly positive in terms of the supporting population, ever increasing middle class with high spending propensity and the economic reforms brought in by the current regime. The consumer confidence index of 136 (according to a Nielsen research) in the last quarter of 2016 along with the strongest GDP among the G-20 countries (according to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Survey conducted in 2017) is a step in the right direction.

Talking about economic reforms, there have been quite a few scenarios where the Prime Ministers of India had to swallow the bitter pill and take some bold decisions that had in turn got the ball rolling for one of the world’s fastest growing economy. Two of the biggest economic reforms in the last 3 years which changed the economic landscape of the country are demonetization and GST.

On 8th November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetization of currency notes worth Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in circulation. The decision to ban these high-value notes as legal tender came at a time when corruption was rampant and flow of black money in and out of Indian markets was high. This move would also help in curbing terrorist funding and other evils that gnaw away at the core of the society like the artificial inflation for real estates and gold. The fact that stone-pelting in Kashmir almost entirely died down post demonetization proves that fact that it was indeed a step in the right direction. The long queues at ATMs, overall cash crunch that followed and the brunt bore by all citizens especially the people in the rural areas with limited access to banks led to a wide scale dissatisfaction. However, in the larger scheme of things, it worked out just fine.

The Modi government known for introducing disruptive economic policies took it a step further with the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) beginning from 1st July 2017. This move saw the clubbing of all indirect taxes like sales tax, service tax, value added tax, cess etc. into one inclusive tax. Different goods and services were taxed differently under slabs starting from 0%, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. While not immediately effective in the short term, this visionary move is expected to help with long term economic growth since it makes doing business easy thus encouraging foreign investment.