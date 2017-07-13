7,000 Pinwheels for Prospect Park

Pinwheels – 7,000 of them, bright, yellow and spinning in the breeze – are calling public attention to a neglected section of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Prospect Park.

2017 marks the 150th anniversary of the park, and its conservancy invited architect Suchi Reddy of ReddymadeDesign to create an installation focusing on three now-defunct ponds in the Rose Garden.

“I chose the pinwheel and started working with it as an undulating structure that emphasizes the architecture of the ponds,” she says. “It looks like a yellow wave that floats over the grasses.”

The pinwheels, made of biodegradable “stone dust” paper, weren’t created in an artist’s ivory tower or architect’s studio. No – they’re part of a program of awareness and public participation, from disadvantaged schoolchildren to Russell Simmons. “We held pinwheel-making workshops on site, and they were wildly popular,” she says. “People were blown away by them.”

The pinwheel installation covers a whopping two-and-a-half acres that are meant to be explored by park-goers through July 17. “I wanted to create a path where you want to go from one end to other, to walk around it, through it, and into it – it’s a graceful landscape, a meandering path you can see,” she says.

She worked with AREA4, an experiential marketing firm that helped come up with the concept for the month-long celebration, and The Prospect Park Alliance, who in conjunction with Hester Street Collaborative are leading the charge on improving and renovating the Park.

But why pinwheels? “It just dropped into my head – I wanted something that could be repeated and touched,” she says. “There’s a feeling of relatability to the design – it’s a completely non-threatening object, and I think it works.”

And why yellow? “I wanted a color that stands out against the verdant landscape and that unites the whole thing,” she says. “I wanted a golden color that’s optimistic and happy in summer, because we need optimism in this time.”

These days, it’s hard to argue with that.

