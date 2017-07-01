70th Anniversary of Roswell-International UFO Day

July 2nd is International UFO Day. It was also the 70th anniversary of an event at Roswell Army AF Base in New Mexico where a new Scaler longitudinal wave (faster than light) weapon was used to down three UFOs. Why were these interstellar craft buzzing Roswell? Because it was home to the 509th bomber squadron – the only wing in the world equipped with atomic weapons.

It was humanity’s testing of the atomic bomb and the far-more terrifying Hydrogen bomb that followed which alerted our interstellar neighbors that the kids on Earth had discovered gasoline and matches. Over the next ten years, another thirteen UFOs were downed, along with their crews, and multiple intelligent species identified.

If this sounds like conspiracy theory or outright nonsense, I don’t blame you. Prior to December 14, 2013 I would have agreed with you. But on that Saturday night at approximately 11:10 p.m., my wife and I were returning home from dinner and a movie. As we drove through our neighborhood, I noticed some bizarre objects moving towards us in the night sky-- pale amber lights like nothing I had ever seen.

There were eight to twelve of them flying in staggered pairs, approaching from the south, less than a thousand feet (estimated) above Route 441/State Road 7 in Palm Beach County. They were far too silent and smooth to be helicopters and they were definitely not planes. As they came closer and passed almost directly overhead, we could see the outline of saucer-shaped

vessels. By this time, I had parked the car; the two of us were incredulous. The saucer shaped vessels moved north through a cloudless night sky … until, pair by pair, they simply faded into the ether.

Let me be clear here, they didn’t move out of range or shut off their lights or disappear into a cloud bank, they slipped out of existence. Far from being scared, we felt exhilarated, like we had just been treated to something very special.

Three days later, we drove to Miami Beach to have dinner with Dr. Steven M. Greer and his wife, Emily; this was the first time the four of us had ever met. I discovered Dr. Greer’s work in 2010 while writing my eleventh novel, Phobos: Mayan Fear. I write “faction”¯fictional thrillers woven in fact, and I sweat the details.

Extraterrestrials played a small part in the storyline I was working on, and during my research, I came across a YouTube video of The Disclosure Project. I was blown away by both the encounters and integrity of the eyewitnesses in the video, many held top security clearances in the military. I emailed Dr. Greer seeking permission to use excerpts of these testimonials between chapters of my book, as a means of entwining fact with fiction. The Greers generously agreed. I thanked them in the acknowledgment and sent a signed book when the novel was published a year later.

For those of you unfamiliar with Dr. Greer, he is considered by many to be the foremost authority on UFOs and ETs. He has briefed two sitting presidents, members of congress, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, CIA directors, and world leaders.

In August of 2013, I received an email from Emily. She loved the book and said Steven would like to meet me... perhaps we could have dinner together when they came down to Miami Beach in mid-December.

Of course, the first thing we spoke about was our UFO experience three nights earlier. Dr. Greer explained that these close encounters happen to many of the people he is going to meet for the first time; the ETs were “checking us out.”

From that initial meeting came a three year commitment to help Dr. Greer write and mainstream the information in his new book, UNACKNOWLEDGED (published with A&M Publishing), it is an incredible historical account of UFOs, ETs, and the free, clean energy technologies (zero-point-energy) reverse-engineered from more than sixteen downed interstellar crafts.

Hundreds of eyewitnesses in the military, Intel agencies, FAA, NASA, and private defense contractors risked a lot to come forward with startling information (a few refused to allow their info to be published until after their passing). The book details CE-5 training (peaceful human initiated encounters with ETs) and warns of a false flag event that, if carried out by the sociopaths in-charge of these technologies, would wipe out billions and place the military in-charge... permanently.

For those who prefer to be entertained, there is UNDISCLOSED, my just-released “FACTional” thriller that wraps these same mind boggling facts around a story. Both books reveal names, as well as the locations of top-secret underground bases (illegally paid for with trillions of our tax dollars, without congressional knowledge or oversight) that store these downed craft, bodies, man-made UFOs (called Alien Reproduction Vehicles) and energy technologies that should have replaced fossil fuels back in the mid-50s. Imagine a world with no air pollution, hunger, or poverty... and no war.