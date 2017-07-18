Mark Higden, Contributor I am an illustrator sketching reportage of fashion from NYC streets & a professor at FIT in Fashion Business Management 7.18.17 Sketchbook Reportage from Chelsea Market, NYC 07/18/2017 09:15 am ET Illustrations by Mark Higden View of Chelsea Market from 9th Avenue side, NYC. View inside front door - lots of people! Ninth Street Espresso, Chelsea Market, NYC. View of Fat Witch - tasty brownies! Lots of places to sit and eat - view outside Chelsea Wine Vault. View of Amy’s Bread, Chelsea Market, NYC. View of Dickson’s Farmstand Meat Market. View of passage and cello player heading towards 10th Avenue side, Chelsea Market, NYC. View of L’Arte del Gelato, Chelsea Market, NYC. This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
