Mark Higden, Contributor I am an illustrator sketching reportage of fashion from NYC streets & a professor at FIT in Fashion Business Management 7.7.17 - The Bikini Celebrated a birthday on July 5th! 07/07/2017 10:26 am ET Illustration by Mark Higden The bikini turned 71 years old this week. Created by French engineer Louis Reard and named it after Bikini Atoll island where testing for the Atom bomb was taking place. Diana Vreeland, then fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar, spotted the garment on the beaches of St. Tropez and featured it in the magazine.
