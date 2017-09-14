8 Clever Packed Lunch Hacks We Stole From Kids

There are people who are really good at packing their lunch every day, but many of us fall somewhere along the spectrum of "will do it reluctantly" to "will inevitably end up running to Chipotle three times a week." As much as we tend to think of responsibly packed lunches from home as a challenge of adulting, in reality, some of us have been enjoying them since our elementary school days.

Our brown bags of yesteryear are the kind of thing we left behind long ago, along with glitter gel pens and slap bracelets. But, maybe we gave up on our trusty Ariel lunch box too soon. We looked back at the best packing strategies for kids' lunches and realized that they can work for grown-ups, too. (Not to mention make our weekday mornings that much easier.)

Whether you never pack lunch or are just looking to step up your game, here are eight easy tips that are way too good not to use, even as adults. If you'd rather not go the way of Disney characters and Capri Suns at this point in your life, don't worry — we've also got some slightly more mature ways to implement them.

Pack In Categories

A good packed lunch in elementary school usually has some combo of the following: sandwich, side, fruit. Instead of laboring over an elaborate main, or even a salad with enough ingredients to make it filling, try shopping in similar categories. By keeping yogurt, fruit, and simples sandwich ingredients on hand, half of packing lunch will be tossing everything into one bag, no actual prep and cooking time required.

Always Pack A Treat

The packed lunch we were always jealous of included a cookie or a fun-sized Crunch bar — a way to make even a basic sandwich and orange wedges exciting. These days, you might not be able to use dessert for bartering purposes with your coworkers, but that doesn't mean you should leave it behind.

Don't Forget A Snack

For many elementary school kids, snack time is a scheduled part of the day. That doesn't follow most of us into the adult world, but maybe it should. It can be as simple as an apple or some carrots, but why not have a little fun with it? Here are some of our current favorite options, though, Dunkaroos will forever have our heart.

Outsource The Packing

Lunchables were a triumph of marketing — kids loved the idea of making their own stackable pizzas and adults loved that it was everything in one box, zero prep work required. While we may have outgrown them, looking for frozen and pre-made meals that are a full meal in one is a great way for those of us who hit the snooze button too much.

