8 Daily Habits of Positivity Warriors

“You can’t lose if you fight for all things true, beautiful and sacred.”

Just like you train at the gym for a fit body, you must train yourself to be positive. Do you have what it takes? Of course! The secret to success is a combination of guts, grace, and commitment to your happiness. The word happy comes from the Old Norse word hap meaning “by luck or chance”. You can only be happy in this life if you take a chance to live. Stop knocking yourself down. There’s so much potential in you. There’s a gift in you meant to change the world. Light it up!

How does a positivity warrior live everyday?

1. She makes peace.

This means letting go of past things. There’s only so much room in your heart, and too often we let worry or regrets take up a lot of that space. What thoughts are holding you back from happiness right now? What actions can you take to make peace with yourself and others? If you could just clear out all of the junk inside of you, then you’ll be more open to what this day in your life has to offer. Good things are here and coming! Don’t miss the moment. Kiss the moment.

2. She expresses gratitude.

Say thanks. Seriously. Out loud. We are incredibly blessed! Think about it. What are five things you are blessed with right now? One, your breath of life. Two, your friends. Three, your freedoms. Four, your phone. Five, your freedom to read an article on your phone. See? Many people around the world cannot say half of those things. No one gets it easy in this life, and why each of us are dealt the cards we have is a mystery, but it’s up to us to play the hand. Be grateful for what you got. And play it for all it’s worth.

3. She smiles.

You might think a smile or frown is moving an inner emotion to outer expression, but the experience works vice versa too! It’s called a feedback loop. Did you know that smiling stimulates our brain’s reward mechanisms in a way that even chocolate cannot match? By smiling, you are stimulating the neuronal signals from the cortex of your brain to the brain-stem for positive chemical results — that is, you are literally changing your mind to be happier. So put on a happy face! Good vibes are contagious.

4. She works.

If I was standing on the corner with a mic in hand, here’s the three-part truth I’d be preaching: “We are made. We are made for work. We are made for work of love.” Some might call this purpose. Some call this passion. I call it like it is. Life. Find good work if you want a good life. It shouldn’t be something you roll out of bed and try to “make it through” every day. It should be satisfying, challenging, and worth all the time and effort you’re putting towards it. Yes we have to pay the bills...but try not to let paying the bills cost your life. If you don’t necessarily like your job but it’s what needs to be done, then find the joy in doing it. How? Look for ways to make it better. Progress is key. Mankind has an inherent need to make a difference in this world. Start making a difference in the work you do. Go to work harder, faster, kinder. Wake up every day with the determination to make this day at work somehow better than the day before.

5. She embraces holistic health.

Body. Mind. Soul. What’s holistic health consist of? Basically everything. This means eating well, exercising, reading, meditating, relaxing, playing, etc. If one part of ourselves is neglected or out of sync, we risk not fully showing up to our lives. Take a few minutes to reflect throughout the day. Check out an article for self-care tips. You’ve got one body, one mind, one life — take care of yourself and you’ll thrive.

6. She communicates.

Life’s an ebb and flow. How are you interacting with the people and things around you? Step out in nature a little more often. Step out of your comfort zone and say hello a little more often. The world is not just you. The world is all of the beauty and strife and life around you. Ask. Learn. Explore. Talk about how you’re feeling to others, then listen to them. Time after time I hear couples say this is their best piece of relationship advice: communicate.

7. She learns, grows, and bears fruit.

The grandest oak tree was once a little seed who held its ground. It’s taken many seasons of experience and growth to get you where you are today. Be proud because you’re still standing. Hold to your passion and values because when the storms pass by your roots will keep you standing strong. Someday your tree will grow its own seeds — your actions will impact the lives of others. If you’re feeding yourself with good things, then you’ll bear good fruit and deeds. Keep learning. Keep growing. Keep giving.

8. She believes (that she is infinite).

What do you believe? What’s your credo? What inspires you to carpe [the guts out of] diem? I recently came across a journal in which I wrote a bunch of mottos on what I believed in. Here’s my positivity credo: I believe everything is better with a little pink. I believe in sunshine, daisies and ridiculous joy. I believe in light sweet giggles and deep belly laughter. I believe in positive energy. I believe in the power of connections. I believe in healing from yesterday, happiness today, and hope for tomorrow. I believe that family is never lost. I believe that friendship is always earned. I believe in nuggets of wisdom. I believe in southside pizza, gelato, and my mom’s homemade mac‘n’cheese. I believe everything will happen at the right time – whether it’s the right man, right job, right dress. I believe in a good book. I believe in adventures without a plan. I believe in playing music too loud. I believe in letting your hair down. I believe in the sound of waterfalls. I believe in grace. I believe in this crazy, beautiful life. I believe in possibilities. I believe in the infinite power of love that dwells in each and every one of us.