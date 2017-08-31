8 Killer Copywriting Secrets You Haven’t Thought About

There are already a lot of copywriting secrets that were revealed by experts, but there are times when these secrets just won’t work for you. If you are one of those people who are always trying to improve their copywriting skills, and you don’t want to settle for the so-called secrets that don’t really work in the case of your prospects, then it is about time that you learnt some copywriting secrets you may have never thought about before. There are a few secrets that you can start using to get more leads and eventually convert these leads into sales in the near future.

So, what are these copywriting tips? Well, take a look at the following ingenious content writing tricks:

1. Never lie to your prospects

In other words, always tell the truth and never forget to support your claims with real proof. Advertising must always focus on truth being told. Always back your claims with testimonials, statistics, surveys, success stories, results, or case studies to make your ads credible. Avoid unnecessary or exaggerated claims and superlative adjectives. Copy that comes without a verifiable background is never good copy. Authority is what people will always look for. Real and backed up content generates credibility. And it's not just people. Google also loves authority. This means that high-quality content will always rank higher in search engine results than any other content with no solid background. A copywriter's success story begins with the truth.

2. Fix the broken links on your website/blog

Broken links should be fixed as soon as they are found as they do more damage than good when it comes to SEO. You can use certain SEO tools to fix broken links (5 Tools To Check For Broken Links On Your WordPress Site). Remove or replace those links to keep your position in search engines. Don't forget to check your oldest posts as well. Although this can be time-consuming, bear in mind that outbound links help Google crawlers identify what your post is about, and thus rank your site according to the right keywords. Related to this, there is also a great tip for getting in touch with influencers in your niche. You can either attempt to contact influencers through email by helping them fix their broken links, or you can help other writers who have previously linked to one of your own posts or websites that are not available anymore, leaving them with a broken link. Suggest replacing those links with similar ones on the same topic from your own posts. This is a win-win situation as you get a link, and they improve their site's SEO.

3. Leverage the number of influencers within your chosen niche

Take time to fill your copy (without spamming) with references to quotes or posts made by influential people of the niche you're interested in. Letting influencers know that you mentioned them and providing quality content regarding their products or services will encourage them to share your content. For more results, use best practices, such as being a loyal reader and follower of their blog, helping them with their own posts, or sharing their content with your own audience. If all else fails, you always have the option to contact one of the copywriting gurus for further instruction and aid in your career, or you can use their own experience in copywriting as guidance.

4. Improve the loading speed of your page

Your content is useless if no one takes the time to read it. People today want the posts they are looking for to load instantly. A slow loading page will only keep prospects away from your website's content. Look for online tips on improving your website's speed or refer to your company's webmaster or SEO expert for further improvement. Meanwhile, you should also focus on keeping your content concise, with smaller images and less irrelevant videos, and removing plugins that can’t be used. This can easily help improve the loading speed of your page and let visitors view your content at once without waiting at all.

5. Use other media

Written content is often boring. Posts without images or videos work only if people are looking for educational or instructional content. On the other hand, viral and fun content is almost always accompanied by photos and videos. As much as possible, make use of other media in your content, but keep only what is necessary (for SEO reasons mentioned above). Use other useful media like infographics, e-books, PDF documents, SlideShare presentations, or Adobe Spark pages to attract and retain readers.

6. Reuse your content in surprising ways

Writer's block hits all copywriters at least once, but this is not necessarily bad for your target audience. With some creativity, you can take your previous content, be it text, photo, or video, and turn it into something completely new and more engaging. Some unique examples include turning:

a newsletter into an e-book

a customer's success story into a case study

a series of tweets or testimonials into a blog post

a poem or quote into a blog post

a photo gallery into an Adobe Spark page

a story into a cartoon

a simple post into a webinar

a boring infographic into a video infographic

7. Make use of creative writing

If all of your other copywriting techniques fail, resort to the classic creative writing skills. Use what you already now about poetry and literary techniques to boost your copy's effectiveness. Ditch the classic "Join over 10,000 other people who've already found a new buddy", to present your own social networking website using an alliteration, like "Fun. Friendly. Forever.", or by re-creating a poem's lines, such as "And forever, with no friends, our days will be incomplete." (here I changed the last line of Ella Wheeler Wilcox's poem "Friendship After Love"). After all, English is still Shakespeare's language. Use poetry sparingly and only if it matches your brand's identity and is not ambiguous.

8. Don't underestimate the power of emotions

Perhaps one of the hardest parts of a copywriter's job is making the audience feel something when reading a text. A tried and tested copywriting technique is using emotive language as it helps in tugging their heartstrings and stirring up the right emotions to encourage your audience to take action. People are more often driven by emotions and passions than by rationality. That is why, given the right copy, prospects will crave and buy not only basic needs but also desires. Moreover, you may want to sometimes get varied reactions to your posts in order to better understand your audience. Similarly, if the same content generates diverse emotions, it means that your readers require different types of content. This works best in the case of newsletters since you can segment your audience and provide them with the right type of content. Always remember that people are more often driven by impulse when it comes to buying goods (Five Reasons We Impulse Buy).

Try these copywriting secrets, use them wisely, and notice improvement in the sales and conversion rates of your services or products. Don't forget to share your own unique copywriting techniques.