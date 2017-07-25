You have to understand one thing and that is that you need to hit the gym, if you desperately wanted to get muscular biceps, bigger chest and ripped & defined six pack abs.

“Eat less, exercise more” is the mantra chanted by most of the fitness experts.

Burning fats and simultaneously gaining muscle mass is not an easy task! Shaping and toning up your body isn’t just about eating less and working out more. Someone who wants to desperately wanted to get into shape, would know how strenuous it is to shed out the extra fats while at the same time gaining muscle mass. The belly pooch sticks to the body despite hard workouts or else you lose the fats but your body becomes flabby and out of shape. Things get out of hand if they are not done in the right manner.

For years, we have been watching and listening to the experts. The infomercials, magazines, and advertisements that are put forth everyday make untruthful claims like lose weight and build muscle mass in just 90 days to get a shaped and toned body. All this by just working on few workouts (or just one key fitness equipment) – we can accomplish everything we want. Oh Really!

But the right fitness goals requires determination, persistence and intelligence. Your level of fitness and muscle mass will deteriorate if you stop doing gym and exercise.

‘It takes around two weeks to lose a significant amount of the fitness you gained doing the tough puff stuff. Muscle strength and stamina, and often flexibility, declines pretty quickly too, sometimes in as little as 10 to 14 days after you stop training – and the decline just continues from there.’ Laura, Personal trainer and health expert

Eat the food at the right time

A toned body brings confidence. Researchers have divulged that eating at the right time can assist in attaining weight loss goals. A study conducted by Australian researchers found that weight loss process is accelerated if a person eat large portion of the calories in the morning or before noon. This stands true otherwise for gaining weight. As if a person consumes large portion of his calorie’s in the evening then he may lead to obesity.

But when you are looking for building up muscle mass for a more toned body then you need to eat short meals 5 to 6 times a day.

Consume more Proteins!

Protein will dissolve in your blood streams. Intake of protein shakes will build. An average male requires around 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day. Peter Lemon, a professor of exercise nutrition at the University of Western Ontario even recommended to get between 0.5 and 0.7 grams of protein per pound of body weight.

Get rid of artificial sweeteners

A research undertaken by Dr. Azad concluded that, the consumption of artificial sweeteners was the prime reason for the higher risk of heart diseases, diabetes and it would lead to obesity as well.

Calculate your calories manually

There are also many apps introduced in Google Play Store that calculates the BMI, calories or fat burns. But never rely on your diet calculator app as it will never tell you the right number of calories that you have burned. It will always suggest less burned calories.

Perform Strength Training

The best strength training is the one where you work in movements that encompasses your whole body in the process. Squat to bicep curl to bench press are the best bet for strength training. These exercises are also close to our day to day movements such as lifting groceries or luggage in the market.

Don’t Lose All The Muscle Mass