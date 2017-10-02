8 Must-Know Meetup Groups for Expats in Buenos Aires

Whether you’re here for work, play, or to practicar your Castellano - Buenos Aires is a charming city that will have you quickly hopping the border for a visa extension, only to immediately return. Time here really flies.

As you settle in to your new spot in Argentina, here are 8 must-know meetup groups for expats, to help abroad feel like home in no time:

Buenos Aires Expat Hub

The most popular and well-known resource for Buenos Aires expats, this Facebook group holds the key to all the basics - where to live, workout, or get a SIM card, what to know about dating an Argentine, what really happens if you overstay your visa, and where to find a mule.

While Buenos Aires Expat Hub is more of an online resource than off, it’s a great place to announce that you’ve arrived, and find some new connections.

Mundo Lingo

Looking to practice your language skills outside the setting of a formal tutor or friends?

Mundo Lingo very well may be the world’s best meetup for you.

Instead of writing a name badge on entry of each event, grab a sticker with the flag of each country who’s language you speak, and place your native tongue on top. As you walk around and hopscotch through your language practice - you’ll be wondering why you never started doing this sooner!

Best part is there are 2-3 free events per week.

Girl Gone International

Sorry guys, this one’s just for ladies.

Don’t let the member size (~200 at the time of publish) fool you, Girl Gone International - Buenos Aires is one of the most active expat groups in town.

With multiple events weekly organized by the founder of Going Global Languages, your solo travels never have to be alone.

DNX Buenos Aires

The “digital nomad” concept is just coming to rise in Argentina in the last few years, so the interest level and craving for resources is high.

DNX Buenos Aires is the Argentine chapter of the global DNX conference, dedicated to connecting and educating those with a location independent lifestyle around the world.

This community has grown from 2,000 to more than 10,000 members in the past two years alone - making it a one-stop shop for connecting with likeminded wanderers.

BA English Connect

Aimed to help non-native speakers in Buenos Aires find entrepreneurial jobs, and connect skilled English speakers with specialized ones, BA English Connect is a small but mighty group of business-savvy connectors that meet once every couple of months to exchange opportunities.

Flylancer

Just as it sounds - Flylancer is a global community for location independent freelancers and digital nomads.

Join their monthly events around Buenos Aires for networking with with no strings attached.

Startup Buenos Aires

If innovation is your calling, Startup Buenos Aires is the #1 community for entrepreneurs to tap into, with a mission to grow a strong and sustainable startup ecosystem in the Paris of the South.

Startup Buenos Aires has been bridging the resource gap between the tech world and Argentina since 2013, and has been cited as the reason behind the booming startup revolution.

Grabr Traveler Lounge

Once you’re around for a few weeks (or less), you’ll start to notice how expensive or difficult certain products can be to get.

$100 USD for an Apple charger?! Good luck finding stylish clothing around under the same.

Groups like Grabr’s Traveler Lounge help you get in touch with travelers coming to Buenos Aires, to get the stuff you need — and make some new friends along the way.

They also serve as a simple reminder that you can earn money by helping people every time you travel, too.

----