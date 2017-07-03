8 Netflix Shows Featuring Black Stars To Watch This July

Summer is officially here and Netflix is bringing the heat with a new slate of exciting releases.
This July, the streaming service is releasing several programs -- both original and acquired -- that feature talented black stars. From the inimitable Jessica Williams as the leading star in the film “The Incredible Jessica James” to Keegan Michael-Key in the comedy series “Friends From College,” there’s no shortage of fun picks to chose from.
Check them out below:
July 1
“Are We Done Yet?” featuring Ice Cube
“Are We There Yet?” featuring Ice Cube
“Boat Trip,” featuring Cuba Gooding Jr.
July 14
July 21
July 28
TBD
