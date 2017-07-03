BLACK VOICES
07/03/2017 12:00 pm ET

8 Netflix Shows Featuring Black Stars To Watch This July

Enjoy!

By Lilly Workneh

Summer is officially here and Netflix is bringing the heat with a new slate of exciting releases.

This July, the streaming service is releasing several programs -- both original and acquired -- that feature talented black stars. From the inimitable Jessica Williams as the leading star in the film “The Incredible Jessica James” to Keegan Michael-Key in the comedy series “Friends From College,” there’s no shortage of fun picks to chose from. 

Check them out below:

July 1

Code Name: The Cleaner

Netflix

“Are We Done Yet?” featuring Ice Cube

“Are We There Yet?” featuring Ice Cube

Netflix

“Boat Trip,” featuring Cuba Gooding Jr.  

July 14

“Friends From College” 

Netflix

July 21 

“Last Chance U” 

Netflix

July 28 

“The Incredible Jessica James” 

Netflix

TBD

 “Being Mary Jane” 

Netflix

Lilly Workneh Black Voices Senior Editor, HuffPost

CONVERSATIONS