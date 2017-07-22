8 Pieces of Earned Wisdom for Young Women Who Want to Travel Alone

Answer by Miranda Marcus , Been to 15 countries and 4 continents, so far, on Quora:

Every decision in life comes with risk.

The question that you must ask, is: Is this worth the risk?

When it comes to a road trip around the USA as a 19 year old single female, my considered opinion is that it’s absolutely worth the risk!!!

I’ve traveled alone quite a bit as a single young woman. I went to Ireland by myself at 23. I took multi day road trips alone with my dog in my 20’s. I moved to Chicagoland at age 22 by myself. I traveled to Seattle and drove up to Whistler by myself in my 20’s.

While I’ve encountered some tricky situations while traveling alone, I’ve had some while traveling with others too. I was with 3 other adults and our two kids when we got lost in the mountains of Puerto Rico for many hours at night before a mountain dweller led us to a police station where one of the cops led us on an hour drive to where we were supposed to be (angels!). I was with my mother and my grandparents when our 28 year old tour guide propositioned me for sex at age 14 in Tanzania.

I think if you’re a person who values independence, travel, and seeing the world around you, you have to accept some risk. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck at home or stuck compromising your plans with other people’s plans. It can be fun to travel with others, but traveling alone is really special.

It may be a good idea to take some practice day or weekend trips before committing to a long multi week or month road trip. You want to get comfortable with the experience of traveling by yourself before going all out.

Here are some recommended precautions to take for anyone traveling alone:

Share your itinerary with people who care about you. Plan to give them a check-in call or text to let them know you’re OK every day, and let them know if your plans change. Consider enabling GPS tracking on your phone and giving access to someone you trust. Make sure your phone plan has good coverage across the country. There are also some phone apps that are “emergency alerts” where you just push the app icon and an alert is sent to a pre-programmed number if you’re in danger and can’t make a phone call. One of my friends had this and accidentally pushed it just before his phone battery died while traveling in Guatemala. We had the American embassy looking for him before he got his phone charged and called to check-in.

Hostels are great for single young people traveling alone. There’s usually a ton of people in and out all the time and they’re cheap. I’d avoid run-down looking hotels or motels. Airbnb may be OK, after all there’s a definite record of where you’ll be. Stick with ones which have a lot of positive reviews.

Don’t tell people that you’re traveling alone. Consider wearing a nice ring on your ring finger and telling anyone creepy that your husband is “waiting in the car,” or “just getting gas,” or “in the next store over.” Don’t worry about being rude if a situation feels off to you, leave.

Never let your car get so close to being out of gas that you’re forced to get gas at the next stop. You always want to leave the option to move on if the place is run down. Get gas when you’re around a half tank. (I am horrible at this and I’ve had some nerve-racking gas stops. Don’t be like me.)

When walking alone, look confident. Look like, if someone tried to rob you, you’d gouge their eyes out with your fingers and kick them while their down. Head up, shoulders back, long easy gait, alert eyes. Look like you know exactly where you’re going, even if you don’t. Look like you don’t have to fear anyone because you’re carrying a big gun in your purse, even if your not. You just don’t want to look like an easy target.

If you need help or directions, look for people alone who look “nice”. Yeah, this can be tough to figure out, but at least don’t ask a group of 20-year old men wearing colors for directions. That’s probably not the people you want to know that you are lost and alone. Look for a cop, if possible, followed by elderly people. I also go to women first. Get a good quality GPS to avoid getting lost as much as possible.

Take some cash, but spread it around in several different places in your car, luggage, and person. You don’t want to lose it all if you lose one stash and not everywhere takes credit, even in the USA (gasp!)

Don’t be too afraid to talk to local people, but don’t go to their houses or let them drive you around. (I totally failed on this one and it did not go well — not horribly, just not well. Once again, don’t be like me.)

Honestly, much of this is advice that you should follow if your going out in your home town or city by yourself. The rest of the country has all the same kinds of people as the place you live. You can take the same kinds of precautions to reduce the chance for trouble. And I’d give the same advice for a young man traveling alone too, except maybe he should ask men first for directions?

Statistically, you’ll be fine and have a great experience. You’ll gain confidence in yourself and your ability to handle problems. You’ll learn about what things interest you and what your capabilities are.

I’m really excited for you and I hope you do go, but take some reasonable precautions while you’re at it.