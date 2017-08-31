8 Sales Management Tips You Should Start Implementing Now

The most helpful sales approach and plans aren’t learnt from textbooks, but from people who are actually doing the work and getting results. These are people who have learnt through testing, persistence and growing. They know what works for them and what doesn’t. Although there is nothing wrong with testing your own ideas, sometimes it is also good to get inspired by those who’ve already been there, have done it and are ready to share what they’ve learnt.

I recently had the opportunity to pick the brain of Stan Way, Founder of Peak Sales Results. I became an ardent follower of Stan after I read his post on how to create your own gold rush with sales. In the post, Stan used the story of Sam Brannan, a man who brilliantly employed the ‘gold rush’ as an opportunity to make a lot of money at the time, to illustrate how we can all create our own gold rush with proper planning and focus. Here are 8 sales management tips I picked up from my conversation with Stan recently.

1. Specify what area is best for your team.

Determining the areas of specialization of your sales team early enough is important. Some sales representatives are great at selling to enterprises while others are not. Figuring out which prospects your reps are best at selling to can be a powerful revenue driver for your company.

2. Have a deep understanding of the product you want your team to sell

When you have a deep understanding of the product you’ve set out to sell, you are able to explain to your team why clients really and truly need the product. Why they will love it, and why it will improve their lives for the better. Getting to this level is critical for the success of your sales team

3. Create your own gold rush with sales

To be a successful sales manager, you need to understand your market, create a plan and focus on selling.

4. Encourage and empower your sales team.

A successful sales manager is one who is constantly on the lookout to see who needs help. They can also provide help and encouragement in a practical way. They are able to identify weakness in a sales process or with a difficult sell and coming up with a practical road map to help the sales person make that sale. Training yourself with this type of mindset is critical for effective performance of your sales team.

5. Develop patience and listening skills

People often miss sales opportunities by not taking the time to listen to what the client has to tell them. If you go into a meeting with an idea of what you want to sell to them, you may be blindfolded. This will prevent you from hearing the other needs of the client which could even represent a greater opportunity. Learn the art of patience and develop your listening abilities. You will be surprised how much positive impact such will have on your sales performance.

6. Take time to get to know your team on a personal basis.

You can only motivate people to work more when you truly understand why they are working. Some people work to provide for their family, to build a new extension to the house, to buy a nicer car. Great sales managers are aware of what drives their people and use activity metrics to help them understand how to achieve their goals.

7. Ability to teach

The ability and discipline to offer focused, just-in-time tips that can be acted upon during critical customer meetings with specific guidance on what went well and what needs to be developed allows you to selflessly focus on your direct reports and have them methodically improved on. Spend more time and resources in developing your ability to teach. Such action will have a cumulative positive effect on your entire sales team performance.

8. Make decisions that require trade-offs.

A sales leader cannot keep everyone happy, eventually they would have to make decisions that will potentially upset their team members or even their customers. Most managers are not comfortable with this idea. Successful sales leaders know that at some point, trade-offs must be made to keep the team moving forward. You need to be okay with saying no when needed.

Successful sales managers don’t only focus on selling but they also position their product to solve the customer’s problem. When you focus on solving the consumer’s problem, getting more sales will become easier than you realize.