8 Simple Actions That Make Your Life Fuller

The best part about life is that, other than breathing, eating, and drinking, you don't have to do anything.

You can choose to partake in life events, and I highly recommend you do. Life is exciting. Life is fresh. And actually living life is contagious. Here are 8 choices you might find particularly rewarding:

1. Build A Support System (#squadgoals?)

Building yourself a supportive network can be harder than you expect. Your friends and family are a good place to start. Remember that some of your childhood friends may no longer benefit you. You had great times, but they no longer add to your network. Surround yourself with people who can better you. Leave the drama behind.

Other ways to build your supportive network include finding a mentor at work, volunteering, or joining a team at community center. Just remember to put yourself out there.

2. Focus On Education

As a teacher, I honestly believe education can get you out of any situation. If you do not like something about your life, education will help change it. That does not necessarily mean going back to school—or going to school for the first time. But it does mean reading. Researching. Asking questions. Or taking an online course. Whatever it is, never stop learning.

3. Put Passion In Your Action (It isn’t dirty. I promise.)

We all know the age old cliche, “when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life”—or however it goes. The way to find happiness in work is passion. My boyfriend recently started his own business. And he is totally in. He leaped out of his 9 to 5 sales job, and his days are now filled with passion. Just the other day (on July 4th), he told me he was angry that there was a holiday. No one would answer his emails. I then realized that as much as I like my job, he is on a whole other level. Pick a career that pulls at your heartstrings. It needs to challenge you and make you smile every single day.

4. Laugh—Just Laugh

Laughing seems like a little thing, but picture your life without it. How often do you actual LOL?

Laughter comes from funny videos, inside jokes, or even watching someone trip and then look around to see if anyone saw. It doesn’t really matter where it comes from as long as your life is filled with it. As Madeleine L’Engle wrote, “A good laugh heals a lot of hurts.” Those hurts can be little or big, but laughter is never a bad thing. Laughter lowers stress levels and improves memory says at study at California’s Loma Linda University. Looks like laughter is the best medicine.

5. Travel - with a focus on experiences

Travel broadens horizons. It puts your life into perspective. When you see how people on the other side of the planet live, you realize how small you actually are. Not to mention it provides some of the most beautiful things to look at. And some of the best experiences. Trying new things is good for the soul. Especially if you can share the experience with your closest loved ones.

6. Be selfish

You need to be able to recognize that sometimes you need to be selfish. When I say be selfish, I do not mean that you need to be greedy. I mean to focus on what is best for you. Do not take on too much. Sometimes you need to say no when people ask for favors. You need time to exercise, eat, and, even more importantly, sleep. Your health depends on it. You will be a more effective person if you take time for yourself.

7. Be giving

Adversely, recognize how you can help others. You have the power to change lives—even if it is just a little bit. Doing things for others fills your heart. If you have a special set of skills (not necessarily Liam Neeson style), you can bring happiness, safety, food, Christmas presents, or even a new house to people who need. You don’t necessarily need to give all of your time or all of your money to others, but giving back to your community adds to your life.

8. Find A Partner In Crime

I could have added love into the Support System section, but finding someone to share your life with is deeper than that. Having someone on this planet that knows everything about you—and still likes you—is something of beauty. I realize that this is not something that you can rush or just order on the internet, but it is still important to include. Sharing your life with someone provides day to day purpose and motivation. A true partner in crime is there for you when you are vulnerable, sad, happy, bored, etc. They are there for you even when you don’t know that you need them. When you find your person, never let them go.

Obviously these things are not the only things that fill lives, but the best part is that you get to choose what makes your life full. Do what makes you happy.