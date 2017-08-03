8 Strategies To Improve Your Memory

As we get older, our memory tends to get worse. By the time you’re in your 80s or 90s, it’s not unusual to be close to or completely senile - but signs of diminishment in memory capacity can start showing as early as your 20s, with a steady decline from there.

Bearing a strong memory is widely considered a key to intelligence and success. There are plenty of factors that affect your memory, including stress, exhaustion, setting and mood, but there are also steps and techniques you can take to strengthen and improve your memory. Here are eight strategies for retaining your mental faculties well into your old age.

1. Develop a routine

A pattern or routine can help you strengthen and solidify certain habits. By developing a daily routine for important aspects of your day - such as making sure to always place your keys in the exact same spot, always brushing your teeth at the same time every day or planning a regular, recurring schedule of activities - you can develop an instinct for necessary tasks without feeling overwhelmed by simple things. This can help your brain focus on details that change, rather than details that repeat daily.

2. Exercise regularly

Regular aerobic exercise, along with helping you maintain a routine, boosts blood flow and activity to your brain’s hippocampus, the part involved in verbal memory and learning. Scientists have observed that those who exercise regularly appear to experience an increase in brain volume for particular regions associated with memory and mental capacity.

3. Play brain games

Games like Sudoku and crosswords challenge your brain to make connections, solve puzzles and use logic. They also force you to recall information, which can help improve neuroplasticity. These games only work if you continue to challenge yourself with them, so don’t stay on easy mode. A healthy daily routine should incorporate some brain games for stimulation and to push your memory capacity further.

4. Learn new things often

The more you learn, the better your memory is. Scientists have seen that people who receive higher education experience a correlated improvement in memory capacity. By providing your brain with new information to process and remember regularly, you ensure that you’re continuously stretching out your brain’s neuroplasticity, which helps protect your memory in old age.

5. Practice repetition tricks

When you need to ingrain something into your memory, it helps to revisit the new neural connection the piece of information you received has made over and over again. In other words: repeat the new information to yourself until it’s stuck in your head. For example, repeating a new acquaintance’s name 30 times after being told it can help cement the name in your head for the long term. Tricks like these can be employed regularly to retain critical facts, new names or small pieces of information like a phone number.

6. Use meditation to focus

As you get older, you’re more prone to distraction. Using mindful meditation can help you learn how to brush off and ignore distractions, teaching you how to concentrate your attention and energy on one matter at a time. Mindful meditation can also help ease stress and anxiety, which can negatively affect your mental capacities.

7. Eat a healthy diet

Scientists have discovered that high cholesterol can negatively affect your memory by speeding up the development of harmful plaques in the brain, which lead to diseases like Alzheimer’s. Eating a healthy diet with healthy fats and no bad cholesterol can help retain your mental capacity and stave off the development of harmful beta-amyloid plaques in the brain.

8. Think positively about your prospects

How you feel and think about your own mental capabilities can have a surprisingly negative impact on your memory. Negative thoughts and thinking patterns reinforce low performance. Although memory development requires effort and practice, a positive attitude can also impact your ability to retain memories, similar to a placebo effect. By thinking that you can improve and develop your mental capacity, you can actually improve your ability to do so.