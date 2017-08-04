8 Sweet Photos Of Kids In The Hospital With Their Comfort Objects

Kids in the hospital have to be brave beyond their years. But luckily, many have special toy companions to help them through scary and uncertain situations.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta put together a photo series spotlighting eight young patients and the comfort objects they took with them into surgery ― from stuffed animals to blankets to books. These items were with them as they prepared for surgery and right when they woke up from anesthesia.

“Surgery can be an intimidating experience, especially for kids,” a CHOA representative told HuffPost in an email. “Bringing a comfort item from home gives our patients a sense of normalcy and control. And if they forget their comfort item, we provide them with one.”

Keep scrolling to see the eight little patients and their comfort objects.

1 CHOA "When 3-year-old Alsea had her adenoids and tonsils removed, her favorite Paw Patrol police pup, Chase, was on the case."

2 CHOA "Sumaya and her stuffed animal, Zack, make the perfect team. When Sumaya needed an endoscopy, Zack was by her side to bring her comfort."

3 CHOA "Superheroes are always on the job. Spider-Man stuck by Miguel during surgery for laryngomalacia."

4 CHOA "Beyoncé loves to spread magic with her special wand. It was the perfect toy to comfort her during hernia surgery."

5 CHOA "When Aniyah had her central line removed, she wrapped up in her favorite blanket before the procedure. You might call it her 'lucky blanket' after the family received positive news: she’s in remission!"

6 CHOA "Hudson has been in and out of the hospital since he was 2 days old, so when it was time for him to have his tonsils and adenoids removed, he knew exactly what he needed — his toy car, favorite blanket and his iPad."

7 CHOA "She might be mini, but Minnie Mouse was a huge part of Jordan’s life as she prepared for cleft palate repair surgery."