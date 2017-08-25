8 Things You Can do to Help Female Leaders Thrive in Your Company

Organizations that are more diverse at the top, with greater numbers of women leaders, are more profitable and perform better. The presence of women in leadership positions can also signal a more inclusive culture that helps to attract and retain talented female employees. These women can then go on to achieve leadership positions, resulting in a self perpetuating system for success. Companies that provide opportunities for advancement and recognition, and which institute policies and programs that align with the values of their female employees, will help to foster an environment that supports and empowers women to be and become leaders in that organization.

Identify High Potential Women and Develop Them for Their Next Role in the Company A proactive method for empowering women to become leaders in a company is to identify high potential candidates and give them the opportunities they will need to level up and take on increasingly important roles in that organization. This approach has the added benefit of forming a connection between the person and the company helping them to succeed, which makes employee retention more likely. One way to support this is to make sure that there is transparency about the steps that are necessary for someone to get promoted. People want to advance in their careers and if they know exactly how to do that they will be more likely to follow that path and attain their goals, to the benefit of the company they work for. It’s also a good idea to provide training and mentoring where possible. Offering career coaching can help employees to understand the best strategy for achieving their own career goals. Encouraging their involvement in programs like Women Who Code’s Leadership Program can also teach them valuable skills and give them opportunities to grow their industry prestige. This will obviously benefit them but will also be a boon to the company providing it as the employee will ultimately be more profitable.

Measure for Gender Based Variances in Career Progression Promotion is a path to leadership and it should be one that is equal for all high achieving employees. When assigning promotions it is important to consider a diverse group and to control for unconscious bias. It is also necessary to understand that women, on average, will put themselves up for a promotion less often than their male counterparts. One way to counter this is to employ self auditing methods that will red flag gender imbalances in promotional practices. This can be combined with double blind methods of selecting employees for advancement.

Be Thoughtful About Project Allocation People who work on the best projects have a higher profile in the company and are more likely to be promoted and see pay increases. This can be a difficult thing to control for as there isn’t a clear way to quantify the value of tasks. However it is possible to be aware of the relative prestige of different undertakings, and make sure that opportunities are being allocated equitably to all employees.

Programs to Help and Encourage Mid and Senior Women Reentering the Workforce 56% of women in technology leave their careers mid level. There are many reasons for this, but the resultant gap can make it challenging to return to the industry or workforce and even harder to make it to the most senior positions. Rigid work policies can also make it difficult to find a satisfactory work / life balance. Having programs set up that help women to readjust to the responsibilities of full time technology employment can do a lot to encourage them to return after an absence. This includes training to catch up on new skills, as well as apprenticeships and part time programs that will allow for a gradual re-acclimation to the work environment. This can be combined with flexible policies to create conditions that make it less likely to fully depart in the first place.

Realize it is Better for Your Bottom Line The numbers don’t lie. Organizations that have a female founder perform 63% better than those comprised of all male founders. At the same time Fortune 500 companies that have more women on their board of directors achieve significantly higher financial performance than those with few or no women on the board. Women represent an incredible leadership resource for companies. When organizations fully understand and embrace that fact, they will be able to incorporate it into their decision making processes and include it as part of the overall strategy they pursue for supporting and developing their workforce.

Chiin Tan Women Who Code London

Celebrate the Success of Women in the Company

Highlighting the incredible work of female colleagues will make them feel valued, and encourage them to push for even greater accomplishments. It also sends a signal to the rest of the office that the contributions of everyone are noticed and appreciated, helping to create a culture that is more supportive of the success of the women working there. In general, women are more likely to describe their contributions as a “team effort” rather than taking the credit for themselves. However it is still important to call them out for their accomplishments, both to nurture their sense of pride in their work, and to build an environment that recognizes the unique efforts of each individual.

JJ Harris Women Who Code Awards

Set Goals for Representation In addition to monitoring themselves for gender inconsistencies, companies should also set internal goals for improving those numbers. Having clearly defined objectives provides a framework for improvement. This can be reinforced with pain points and consequences for failure to show advancement. In this way an organization can strategically improve its practices in order to become an inherently more successful enterprise.

Support Organizations That Are Doing This Work For You