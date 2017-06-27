8 Tips For Sexual SATISFACTION...for folks with and without diabetes

“I can't get no satisfaction

I can't get no satisfaction

'Cause I try and I try and I try and I try

I can't get no, I can't get no...”

--Rolling Stones

Looking for sexual satisfaction? Here are eight great tips I recently shared at TCOYD’s (Taking Control of Your Diabetes) first national weekend conference for adults with type 1 diabetes. Hopefully, these tips will help you enjoy a much more fulfilling sex life!

Take care of your health

Sex is physical activity. How well do you play tennis or basketball when you are stressed, hungry or tired? To participate fully, you should be at your best. Eat a healthy diet and get plenty of rest. If you have diabetes, try to maintain your blood glucose level in a healthy range. Experts also suggest that everyone participate in “flow” activities each day. Flow activities engage you so fully that you lose track of time and feel less stressed. According to Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, author of “Finding Flow,” listening to music, doing jigsaw puzzles, yoga, hiking, and other flow activities can help you reach a state of “effortless concentration and enjoyment.”

Limit your alcohol

Drinking and sex seem like the perfect pairing, but too much alcohol can make it more difficult for a man to achieve a good erection. It can also cause men and women to become less interested in sexual activity. If you have diabetes, the American Diabetes Association suggests that women limit their alcohol intake to one drink per day and men to a maximum of two drinks per day. One drink is equal to a 5 oz glass of wine, 12 oz beer, or 1 ½ oz distilled spirits (vodka, whiskey, gin, etc.).

Don’t smoke

Both men and women need good blood circulation to achieve a healthy orgasm. Smoking makes it more difficult for blood to flow to the pelvic area. If you smoke, try to quit.

Use lube

Vaginal dryness, a common diabetes and age-related issue, can cause a woman to experience pain during intercourse. Unfortunately, once that happens, she may tense up during future sexual attempts and feel additional discomfort. Keep a tube of vaginal lubricant near your bed, so you can grab it easily. Choose a fun type and incorporate it into your foreplay. Some are scented, flavored, warming, and more. If you don’t care for one, try another. If vaginal dryness continues to be a problem, ask your gynecologist for additional options.

Have ED? Don’t give up if your pills fail

Contrary to what the TV ads imply, pills that treat erectile dysfunction (ED), such as Viagra, Levitra, Cialis and Stendra, don’t work for all men. As a matter of fact, they only work in half of men with diabetes. If you try ED pills and still have erection issues, don’t give up. You have many other options, including vacuum pumps, penile injections, suppositories, penile sleeves, testosterone treatments, and even implants.

Don’t assume

Don’t expect your partner to read your mind. Use “I” language, not “you” language, to communicate your needs, wants and preferences, inside and outside of the bedroom. “I” language shares feelings and “you” language attacks and prompts people to feel defensive. For example:

“I” language: “I feel so relaxed when you massage my feet.” “I feel worried when you don’t call.”

“You” language: “You have to stop touching me like that.” “You never hug me anymore.”

Take your time

Men are microwaves and women are crock pots. Most men get sexually aroused quickly while most women need additional time. So, try to take things slow. Lead up to intimacy with romantic texts, walks in the park, compliments and loving hugs.

Work on your relationship