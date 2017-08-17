8 Useful Tips to Help You with Successful IVF

If you are trying to become pregnant, and are considering IVF treatments, you need to remember that it is not always a miracle solution, and that it takes a lot of work on your own part for it to be successful. To begin with, you need to be as relaxed as possible throughout the process. If you are stressing out about not being able to conceive, it is going to make the process a lot more difficult. Here are some tips that will help you both to relax, and give you a better chance at a successful IVF.

1. Find the Right IVF Center

The first step in the process is to start screening IVF centers. Prepare a list of questions to ask, including whether or not the physicians are board certified, what they specialize in, if the clinics use accredited labs, services offered to patients, and if they have worked with other women of your age and health.

2. Prepare Your Body

About three months before you begin treatments, you should start cleansing your body. This is going to increase the ability of the liver to clean itself, as well as encourage good uterine and hormonal health. It will also help to encourage a healthy environment for a baby to grow.

3. Go on a Fertility Diet

Following a healthy, well-balanced diet is especially important when you are trying to conceive and having IVF treatments. It is recommended that you go on a natural fertility diet, which includes foods that are high in certain nutrients that are necessary for healthy hormonal functions, egg and sperm health, fetal development, etc.

4. Take Vitamin Supplements

You should be supplementing your healthy, natural diet with supplements to make sure that you are indeed getting all of the nutrients you need. “Look for a whole food multivitamin as opposed to one that is made with synthetic ingredients. When it comes to conceiving and carrying a baby, natural is always the best option,” says an expert from New Hope Fertility Center.

5. Try Fertility Massage

Something else that is recommended to women who are trying to conceive is fertility massage. This is a natural therapy that can help to prepare you for not only the IVF treatment, but also for pregnancy. It helps to increase circulation in the reproductive system, as well as reduce stress, and it helps to keep the ovarian-uterine environment healthy.

6. Try Acupuncture

Another therapy that is often recommended to women who are trying to conceive and considering IVF is acupuncture. Studies show that this treatment can be extremely beneficial for women who are receiving IVF treatments, because it can increase fertility when performed within 24 hours of the embryo implant. It is also another great way to relax, which is so important when you are trying to conceive.

7. Try Meditation

A relaxation technique that is often recommended for women who are trying to conceive is meditation. This can help to not only calm your mind, but it can also help to balance your body. When used with other therapies, including massage, acupuncture, and a healthy diet, it can really boost your chances of successful IVF.

8. Don’t Wait Too Long