8 Ways Homeschoolers Can Help Hurricane Harvey Families

Jacqueline Wilson is the author of the #1 Bestselling book, “It’s Homeschooling, Not Solitary Confinement: Busting the Myths, Misconceptions, and Misinformation About Homeschooling.”

Did you know that Texas is a big homeschooling state? (One set of statistics I saw listed over 150,000 homeschoolers in Texas for the 2017-2018 homeschool year.) It’s something that I’ve been thinking about a lot during Hurricane Harvey–how some homeschooling families have not only lost their home, but also their “school.”

My daughter and I have been watching Hurricane Harvey coverage closely and we’ve been discussing how we can help. It’s hard to know how to help in a situation like this, but I always like to help the little guys. Since we have a small nonprofit, I understand how small organizations can make great impact, but often get overlooked because of the bigger orgs. So our family often migrates to smaller (trusted) organizations for donating.

After doing a little research, I thought I would provide some organizations that you may not have considered–maybe some smaller guys making a big impact. Check it out and don’t forget to tweet and share using the hashtag #Homeschoolers4Harvey. If there are around 1.5 million homeschoolers in the United States, imagine the impact we could make! If only 20% of U.S. homeschoolers donated $20 each to Harvey rescue and relief efforts, that would be $6 million! (I. KNOW.)

When you donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, be sure to share on social media and tag it with #Homeschoolers4Harvey to show support from the homeschooling community!

How Homeschoolers Can Help Hurricane Harvey Families

1. American Heritage Girls

American Heritage Girls (AHG) is an organization that is kind of like Girl Scouts. (My daughter is in AHG.) I received an email from the national headquarters that they have enlisted an Ambassador in the area and are collecting monetary donations for basic life necessities for AHG families. They have stated that 100% of all donations will go directly the AHG families affected by the hurricane.

Here’s information from the email:

AHG has added the ability to donate to a special AHG Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to assist AHG families in need of basic life necessities. Please consider giving what you can to assist these AHG Troops. All donations are tax deductible.

Sometimes we feel helpless when we hear about a tragedy that is outside of our “backyard”. This is one way that you can truly make a difference from afar.

Visit https://www.americanheritagegirls.org/donate/Under the drop down box titled “Designation”, choose the first on the list: AHG Hurricane Harvey Relief FundChoose your donation amountEnter your informationPreview and submit

Thank you for your generous donation. We appreciate your love for American Heritage Girls everywhere.

Disbursement of Funds: 100% of the funds will go directly to the AHG families and Troops identified by our ambassador in the field, AHG TX2928 Troop Shepherd, Betsy Culbreth.

2. Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! has stepped up as kind of a “control center” for all of the abandoned and rescued animals in direct line of the hurricane and they are also helping out the animal shelters hit by the hurricane. Their website states that within the last four days they have rescued 235 animals.

There is still a lot of work ahead of us. As we continue to care for the animals we have already saved, we have to prepare for even more animals who will need us in the coming days. We’ve been receiving reports from shelter partners in areas hit hardest by the hurricane and areas expecting the most flooding that over the course of the next 24-72 hours, they are anticipating another significant influx of animals that they may not be able to help. We have also heard reports of extensive lines of people surrendering their pets, so Austin Pets Alive! needs to be ready to help and brace ourselves for additional animal intake.

Their greatest needs are financial donations so that they can purchase things as needs arise. They are estimating that the intake process alone will be $20,000.

3. Texas Diaper Bank

The Texas Diaper Bank, an organization that provides diapers to families in need, has created an Amazon Wish List where you can purchase items from the list and have it sent directly to the Diaper Bank for distribution to families affected by the storm.

4. Boy Scouts of America

Boy Scouts of America created a special emergency fund to help rebuild scouting and respond to emergencies in the affected areas. You an even choose a specific area in Texas on the donation form.

5. St. Bernard Project

SBP was founded after Hurricane Katrina and now helps with longterm recovery after disasters, like helping with recovery plans, cleaning up the areas, home rebuilding, and more.

6. Heart to Heart

Heart to Heart “strengthens communities through improving health access, providing humanitarian development and administering crisis relief worldwide.” They have already provided hygiene and health kits to the area and are also providing minor medical care, tetanus shots, water, and more.

7. All Hands Volunteers

All Hands Volunteers “addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters by engaging and leveraging volunteers, partner organizations and local communities.” They are currently staged in Texas and working with EMS to see where their services are needed most.

8. Houston Food Bank

The Houston Food Bank is open and working to provide food to those affected by the hurricane. Every $1 provides three meals to families in need.