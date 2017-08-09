8 Ways To Make The Most Of An Airport Layover

From a 5-hour direct flight to a 24-hour itinerary including lengthy layovers, the journey to the destination can range from short and sweet, to tedious and tiresome. As an American Airlines Executive Platinum and Southwest Airlines A-List frequent flyer who has visited over 70 countries on all 7 continents, I’ve endured my fair share of layovers in airports worldwide. While flights with long layovers may be cheaper than a direct flight, travelers delayed in a terminal for hours on end may wonder how to pass the time, or at least make the wait more bearable. For travelers who want to do more than stare at the clock on the wall, consider these tips for making the most of your layover.